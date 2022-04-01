The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
‘Gas for Roubles’: The Economic War the West Never Expected
News Topic 452
Via Clever Tactics, Putin Gets His Way On Rubles-For-Energy Demand
Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk, Some reports say Putin backed down on his demand for rubles for energy. Those reports are essentially wrong. Russian president Vladimir Putin demanded rubles for energy. His concern was that new EU sanctions that would freeze euro-denominated accounts of Russian energy suppliers.
