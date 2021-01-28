in Latest, Video

GameStop exposes destructive hypocrisy of Wall Street

50 Views

GameStop exposes destructive hypocrisy of Wall Street

****News Topic 269*****

GameStop saga exposes deep hypocrisy from elite investors and proves US financial market is detached from reality

https://www.rt.com/op-ed/513839-gamestop-reddit-wallstreet-panic/

AOC throws weight behind GameStop hedge fund massacre, takes a dig at Wall Street’s ‘long history of treating economy as a casino’

AOC throws weight behind GameStop hedge fund massacre, takes a dig at Wall Street’s ‘long history of treating economy as a casino’

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has heaped mockery on Wall Street hedge funds who’ve taken a beating after a short-selling scheme on GameStop shares miserably backfired, accusing them of treating markets like a “casino.”

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex ChristoforouGamestop

What do you think?

2 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

GameStop exposes Wall Street rigged game. Robinhood App goes full Market Manipulation