in Latest, Video

Putin warns of Big Tech monopoly power during Davos speech

100 Views 7 Votes 2 Comments

Putin warns of Big Tech monopoly power during Davos speech

****News Topic 270*****

Putin Warns Big Tech Poses a Threat to ‘Legitimate Democratic Institutions.’

Putin Says Big Tech Is “Competing With States”

Putin criticized the growing influence of U.S. social media, saying their impact now puts them in competition with elected governments.

Vladimir Putin warns of ‘dark anti-Utopia’ world in Davos speech

Putin warns of ‘dark anti-Utopia’ world in Davos speech

Russian president said the world risks sliding into an ‘all against all’ conflict amid tensions caused by the pandemic and growing economic inequality.

Segment from Putin’s Davos Speech via RT…

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

PutinAlex Christoforou

What do you think?

7 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Wilma
Wilma
January 28, 2021

Very good Alex. Nobody plays with Putin, the only bastion of free speech left. Thanx!!

1
Reply
FranBrown
FranBrown
January 28, 2021

I never thought I would ever see a Russian President speak out on free speech and the right of man to be free. I’ve got great admiration for Putin for coming out with it, saying it as it is. He’s very brave to call out big tech and the neoliberal nonsense it tries to pass off as the way we should all be/live. I hope he starts calling out lots of other nonsense too.

0
Reply

GameStop exposes destructive hypocrisy of Wall Street

A Historic Turning-Point in American Politics