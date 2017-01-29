Foreign politicians are in no position to comment on Trump’s domestic policies

Foreign politicians from the West engage in hyperbolic mania over the internal affairs of other states, including that of the US, while Russia remains calm and diplomatic.

Yesterday I wrote about the political, military and security antecedents to Trump’s seven state temporary ban, yet another of Trump’s moves which is being grossly distorted by the fake stream media.

Predictably, many non-US, western politicians have chimed in on the policy in a manner that is thoroughly unstatesmanlike. To give an example of a dignified and diplomatic response of a statesman to an event in a foreign land, when President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov were being bombarded with questions over Brexit during the run-up to the vote, both men would repeatedly say that it is an internal matter for the British people and that the Russian Federation does not comment on the internal workings of other states.

Putin said similar things when the media tried to force him to endorse a candidate in the US Presidential election, remarking only that any comments from anyone about having a more cooperative relationship with Russia could only be naturally welcomed by any Russian President and moreover by the Russian people who have had enough of war.

It seems though that this proper diplomatic protocol which is repeatedly exercised by the calm and sophisticated Russian leadership, falls flat on western politicians. The most recent person to spout off about Trump’s seven country temporary ban is the leader of the UK’s opposition Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn. Corbyn has said that the President of the United States should be banned from entering Britain until he resends his ban.

Not only is it ridiculous that two of the closest allies in the world would ban a head of state from traveling to the other country, but it is resoundingly undiplomatic.

Donald Trump’s domestic policies, including his border policies, are not the business of any other country. His foreign policy, of course, can, should and must be discussed as the foreign policy of any powerful state bears scrutiny by political leaders around the world. But Trump’s seven countries issue is no more important to the leader of the UK opposition than the Labour party’s plans to revitalize Britain’s health service are to a politician from Mauritania.

I’m gravely disappointed in Corbyn for sinking this low but he isn’t alone. Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has already stuck is smug face above the parapet by saying that he is ready to score domestic political points from his globalist liberal constituents by taking refugees that Trump’s America will not.

As Jeremy Corbyn’s long-time friend George Galloway said, it is no one’s business who Trump wants or doesn’t want in the country he was elected to govern. Indeed, he very recently said that anyone disappointed with the new political culture in America will find that there are many other countries that will happily welcome them either as visitors, business travelers or immigrants for settlement.

It is simply poor form to conflate international diplomacy with the internal affairs of a sovereign state. Russian leaders grasp this. Why is this lesson so difficult for western leaders to grasp?