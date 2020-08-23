This is one of the reasons why there is so much vitriol being dumped out all over President Trump from the Left, the Democrats, Black Lives Matter, Antifa, Barack Obama, Hillary Rodham Clinton and her husband and so many more. They do not like it when someone walks the walk with regard to Christianity. It is far more convenient to have someone who “goes to church” but doesn’t do what God wants of them. VP Joe Biden and his wife are involved in such a playact, and so are Kamala Harris and her husband. We have noted this before but it needs to be pointed out again and again and again.

Joe Biden has long been known as a “practicing Roman Catholic.” But like Nancy Pelosi, another such “practicing Roman Catholic”, Biden supports abortion, homosexual marriage and he will be an easy pushover for national marijuana legalization. It is coming. Make no mistake, if he wins this will be in the spotlight in Year One.

Aiding and abetting in this will be Kamala Harris, a Baptist.

But don’t we remember that the Roman Catholics are really strict on the matter of abortion? It is verboten (forbidden) without equivocation. In fact, some priests will not commune believers that support abortion. The Church itself has such strict sanctions against this practice that a Roman Catholic who gets an abortion is excommunicated by their actions, and likely not allowed Communion again until their deathbed according to Church canons. It is a big deal.

The Baptists do not have the amount of time and tradition, but they have been known for having real fire for obeying the Bible they know. One of the hallmarks of many Baptist believers is a total ban on alcoholic beverages and certainly on any other drugs. Yet we have Kamala Harris freely talking about marijuana legalization, as recently as Thursday, August 20, 2020 (I told you it was coming!), and Newsweek had this to say:

A majority of Republicans support Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ proposal to legalize marijuana nationwide, according to a new poll. The poll, which was conducted by Data for Progress, found that 60 percent of Republicans say they support the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, or MORE Act, which was introduced by Harris in the Senate, where it is awaiting action. The MORE Act would decriminalize marijuana, removing it from the controlled substance list, and would allow certain marijuana offenses to be expunged from a person’s record. The act would also create a trust fund from a national tax on marijuana, with money given to communities affected by the war on drugs.

And yes, that was “Republican” support. This is how far it has gone that now the GOP is losing their minds on this horrible idea. That is something that not all GOP members want, but it shows how pervasive the legalizing campaign has been.

But for the Christian, such practices are poison to the soul. Now, watch this video, shot originally at the National Prayer Breakfast on February 6th of this year, before the COVID pandemic got going. President Trump, though audibly suffering from a cold, came and spoke at length about his committment to supporting not only just the ambiguous idea of “religious freedom” but specifically put it on the line for Christian communities and believers. Listen to the whole thing and then try to refute this. You will not be able to. We might be able to pick at certain theological things that we as Orthodox Christians or Protestants like to argue about, but the defense of Christianity – including our freedom to squabble with one another – has never been in better hands than with Donald J. Trump. We ought to keep him with us. Our nation needs more prayer and not more church closures. We need praise of God and not praise of ganja. We need to hear and live in truth – facing what is evil and turning it towards redemption, not creating a make-believe world where transgendered mermaid queen-kings are actually considered a real sex.

