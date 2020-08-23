Confessions of a KGB Agent

This is a condensed (and demonetized) version of a shockingly accurate talk given by Yuri Bezmenov in 1983. The full version is quite long (over an hour) and you can find it on youtube pretty easily by searching his name. I just wanted to boil it down to the most important points and put it in a shareable package because I know most people wont watch the full talk. Bezmenov defected in 1970 and knew what he was talking about. The slow boil has been going on a long time.
Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War – Official Teaser Trailer
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.