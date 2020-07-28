How A Society Unravels

Submitted by Ritesh Jain via World Out Of Whack:

In an interview with Edward Griffith in 1984, former KGB operative Yuri Bezmenov outlined the playbook of the Soviet Union and the staged manner in which a communist apparatus takes over a country.

The ideal recruit for the KGB were rich filmmakers, academicians and cynically egocentric people. These people held the most potential what is required to destabilize a country are narcissistic, greedy and morally devoid people. He cites that KGB recruited Professors and civil right defenders to subvert and destabilize the country. He repeats again when these useful idiots serve their purpose they are to be killed or exiled. His disaffection with the KGB began after he understood what was to happen to the Pro Soviet Indian Journalists, but when he tried to get the message across, they did not believe him.

The ultimate objective of KGB was Ideological subversion which was supposed to be carried out by changing perception of reality, and not be bothered by what is true or false. But rather be driven by self-interest.

He lists down four phases as to how it happens:

Phase 1 – Demoralization

This is a process which can take about 15-30 years to perform . During this stage, the moral fibre and integrity of the country is put into question, thereby creating doubt in the minds of the people. To do so, manipulation of the media and academia is required to influence young people. As the younger generation embraces new values, such as Marxism and Leninism in newer and trendy Garbs , the older generation slowly loses control simply through attrition.

Phase 2 – Destabilization

The intent is to create a massive government permeating society and becoming intrusive in the lives of its citizens. This can take from two to five years to perform, again with the active support of academia pushing youth in this direction. Here, entitlements and benefits are promised to the populace to encourage their support. Basically, they are bribing the people to accept their programs.

Phase 3 – Crisis

This is a major step lasting up to six weeks and involves a revolutionary change of power. This is where an alarming event upsets and divides the country thereby creating panic among the citizens.

Phase 4 – Normalization

The final stage is where the populace finally acquiesces and begins to assimilate communism. This can take up to two decades to complete.

The List of Rules he cites for Revolution are:

Corrupt the young, get them interested in sex, take them away from religion. Make them superficial and snobbish in their understanding of the world. Divide the people into hostile groups by constantly harping on controversial issues of less importance to create and compound a divide. Destroy people’s faith in their national leaders by holding the latter up for contempt and ridicule. Always preach democracy, but seize power as fast and as ruthlessly as possible. Encourage government extravagances, destroy its credit system, which will produce years of inflation with rising prices and general discontent. Incite unnecessary strikes in vital industries, encourage civil disorders and foster a lenient and soft attitude on the part of the government towards such disorders. Breakdown the old moral virtues of honesty, sobriety, self-restraint, faith.

The Main point he makes it all starts by the act of trying to legislate equality rather than understanding the fundamental that not all are born equal. Once this process starts there has to be a third party who has to legislate this equality and that usually is the government. Once you create an atmosphere of information where people who are deemed unequal have to be made equal by law is where you lay the foundation of discontent. These negative feedback loops are taken advantage of by politicians and this ultimately leads to critical mass of discontent. Once a society is this fragile it takes one catalyst to spark the flame which starts engulfing the system.

Link to the Interview

This video was shot in 1984 but you can correlate to whats happening in western society today. The prophetic words about the moral decay of the society are so evident in US where riots have broken out on street, the educated majority has gone silent and hooligans getting free handouts have taken over. The free money is the opium of the people and Leninist Marxist ideology will be having the last laugh.

