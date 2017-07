Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have met for the first time. They are pictured greeting each other below prior to their first formal meeting this afternoon.

FIRST IMAGES: Putin and Trump shake hands at #G20 Summit in Hamburg https://t.co/PPooXMzWDP pic.twitter.com/EmCzvTlg2e — RT (@RT_com) July 7, 2017

Below Presidents Trump and Putin are see speaking with Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the EU Commission.