Fearing Trump win, pollster Nate Silver hedges Biden '89 in 100' prediction

Nate Silver Hedges On Biden Win After Trump Draws Megacrowds In Pennsylvania.

Last week, pollster Nate Silver was so confident in a Biden win that he suggested the only way Trump is reelected would be through a ‘major polling error’ or cheating. Nate Silver is spreading unfounded speculation that the only way Trump can win is to steal the election.

