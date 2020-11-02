Fearing Trump win, pollster Nate Silver hedges Biden '89 in 100' prediction

*****News Topic 135*****
Nate Silver Hedges On Biden Win After Trump Draws Megacrowds In Pennsylvania.
Last week, pollster Nate Silver was so confident in a Biden win that he suggested the only way Trump is reelected would be through a ‘major polling error’ or cheating. Nate Silver is spreading unfounded speculation that the only way Trump can win is to steal the election.
