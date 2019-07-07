Fake news, Fox style as tragedy on Russian sub tied to “Internet interference” plot [Video]

American conservative outlets spin fake news, too. However, in this case, Fox, the most revered of America’s news networks, attempted to spin a doozy on the backs of at least fourteen Russian Navy sailors who died in a tragic submarine fire. The proposed speculation was that the Russian submarine was trying to do something to the underwater cable trunking that carries much of the international Internet and communications traffic from other parts of the world to Europe. Fox based the veracity of the speculation that the “Spy sub” was doing something along the lines of bringing down the ‘Net, based on reports from the conservative-leaning Washington Times (not the Post), as mentioned in the video clip below:

There are several problems with this report:

The interview contained is based on an absolutely unfounded bit of speculation, based in what may be at best, circumstantial evidence.

The submarine belongs to Russia. Why would any submarine mission not be secret, at least as far as the US is concerned? After all, it is not likely that American military forces reveal their mission objectives to the Russians or the Chinese, and that is okay, right?

The submarine seems not to have been involved in military operations at all, but was reported by TASS as “Taking bathymetric readings of the ocean floor.” While that could indeed be hiding any other mission objectives, it is what was reported. We do not know anything else… hence, speculation in order to make a story bigger.

The sensationalism coming from speculation takes up most of the space of a four minute story. The facts take up far less. All we really know at this point is that there was a fire on the sub, fourteen people are know to have perished and the nuclear reactor used to power the submarine is reported as in safe condition.

The notion of drumming up a bigger story than this reflects phenomenally bad taste – especially considering that fourteen people meeting their Maker in such a way is already quite a nightmare scenario.

Worse, the resumption of a new outreach of “Russia is always a nefarious power, out to get us!” campaign smacks of irresponsibility, though this is probably in itself just part of the plan. (Yes, here I will add some speculation.)

However, my speculation is a mere extension on what has already been ongoing with the establishment in the US for years regarding Russia. We have reported very, very extensively on the American push to isolate the Russian Federation and to bring it to its knees before the globalist (but American-led) world order. In light of Russia’s efforts to set her own political, social and economic boundaries, the world globalist elite have embarked on this mission to take her down by any means necessary. While the election of President Trump knocked huge (or shall we say “YUGE”) holes in this effort, the push continues, at times even involving President Trump, but most of the time acting “around him” and ignoring his own wishes to normalize relations between the US and Russia.

This report fits all the criteria for marking it as yet another little piece of the whole drive.

In light of the present paucity of real information, though, this is likely just Fake News, Fox style. And that is a shame.