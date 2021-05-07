Facebook Ministry of Truth upholds Trump ban

Facebook Oversight Board upholds Trump ban, but says it was ‘inappropriate’ for site to make suspension indefinite

Facebook Oversight Board upholds Trump ban, but says it was ‘inappropriate’ for site to make suspension indefinite Facebook’s Oversight Board has upheld the social network’s decision to ban Donald Trump following the January 6 storming of the Capitol, however it criticized the way in which Trump was banned in vague and indefinite terms. In a statement on Wednesday, the board announced that it “upholds Facebook’s decision on January 7, 2021, to restrict then-president Donald Trump’s access to posting content on his Facebook page and Instagram account.”

Mark Meadows — It’s time to break up twitter and facebook…

