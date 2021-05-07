NATO’s Empty Bluff: European Defender 2021
NATO’s latest large-scale European exercise will only reveal that it is not up to the task of defending itself
European Defender 2021, NATO's 28,000-person exercise in military muscle flexing, is supposed to be an example of deterrence through strength. In reality, it is just another demonstration of military impotence.
Here is an article that looks at Russia’s latest weapon:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2021/04/russias-fifth-generation-fighter-sukhoi.html
It would appear that Russia’s fifth generation Sukhoi Su-57 is a very capable threat to the United States F-35 fighter as well as NATO assets in the region surrounding Russia. Given its multi-role potential, the Su-57 will be a revolutionary armament in Russia’s Air Force.
Frankly, you’ve made more sense than anything coming out of Washington, London or Brussels.
But NaTO is capable of bombing ragtag armies weakened by sanctions, sending “advusors” around the world and hiding in air-conditioned strongholds in Afghanistan. So they’re doing the job an imperial army is supposed to do just fine.
Reminds one of ancient rome where at the end the barbarians just entered rome because there was noone left to defend it.
By the way,sending military equipment through Albania is a stroke of genius. I wonder how much falls off a lorry and turns up on the bulgarian black market.