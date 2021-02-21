Experts Sound Alarm: We Must Protect Our Food Supply
The US continues to shovel grains out the door even as Argentina, Ukraine, and Russia impose export limits. Experts are now warming that they are concerned (on a scale of 1-10…12) and that we MUST stop China from buying out all of our food, or our livestock — and ultimately we! — will suffer the consequences.
— FULL SHOW NOTES —
