Evidence U.S. Plans a WW III Against Both Russia and China — Follow-Up

Eric Zuesse

The following news-article (along with all of its live-linked documentations so as to enable news-editors to see immediately what the documentation for any assertion in it is) was submitted on 5 May 2023 to 300 news media and published only by three, and is here being resubmitted (slightly expanded and updated) to them all, for reconsideration, because of the extreme importance of the solidly documented and under-reported facts that it contains:

On May 3rd, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told C-Span in an interview, that there will be no objection by the U.S. Government if Ukraine’s Government attempts to or does assassinate Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin. He said: “These are decisions for Ukraine to make, how it’s going to defend itself, how it’s going to get its territory back, how it’s going to restore its territorial integrity, and its sovereignty.” America has supplied over a hundred billion dollars to Ukraine in order for it to defeat Russia, and now says that if Ukraine uses some of it to assassinate Putin, that’s okay. This is unprecedented. (Even Hitler wasn’t as bad as that.)

Also on May 3rd, Japan’s Nikkei Asia news service headlined “NATO to open Japan office” and reported that “NATO is planning to open a liaison office in Tokyo, Japan, the first of its kind in Asia.” The North Atlantic Treaty Organization aims now to become not only America’s anti-Russian military alliance but also America’s anti-Chinese military alliance, which will support the breakaway of China’s province of Taiwan (which since 1972 the U.S. Government has formally recognized Taiwan to be) from China, just as it refuses to support the breakaway of Crimea and three other provinces of Ukraine from Ukraine. (In other words: though the U.S. regime supports the breakaway of Taiwan from China, it rejects the breakaway of Donbass, Crimea, etc., from Ukraine.)

America and its NATO deny that they are either anti-Russian or anti-Chinese and insist that they instead seek merely regime-change in both countries so that both Russia and China will come to provide democracy and human rights like America’s Government (the one that perpetrates far more invasions and coups than all other Governments in the world collectively do) provides (which it actually does not provide).

The U.S. Congress is now considering legislation that’s advertised as the “Ukraine Victory Resolution” but is formally titled H.Res.322 “on Ukrainian victory”, and which states that “it is the policy of the United States to see Ukraine victorious against the invasion and restored to its internationally recognized 1991 borders.” That would require the complete defeat of Russia in Ukraine. If it happens, then almost certainly Russia’s President Vladimir Putin would either resign or be overthrown and replaced by a leader that America’s Government will approve of (actually appoint). If it instead does not happen, then the U.S. Congress and President will already be obligated, by means of having passed this Resolution into law, to invade Russia in order to achieve by direct U.S. military force what Ukraine’s military had failed to achieve. That invasion of Russia by the U.S. and its allies would constitute World War Three, WW III. (How many news-media care about preventing WW III? Why do they not care about it? Why do they refuse to inform their readers about this danger, and that it comes from the U.S. and its allies — not from their intended victims, Russia and China? On 24 January 2023, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists issued their all-time highest ever “Doomsday Clock Announcement” that, even worse than during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis when there was a Soviet Union and its communism and its Warsaw military Pact, “The Clock now stands at 90 seconds to midnight — the closest to global catastrophe it has ever been.” Who is keeping this extreme danger secret from the U.S.-and-allied publics, and why? Whom are they actually serving?)

The U.S. Government has not yet committed itself irrevocably to revoking its prior recognition that Taiwan is a part of China; but, if it finally does do that, then, of course, America and its allies will be at war against China, which would likewise be WW III.

There is also under consideration by the U.S. Congress something that is called “The Restrict Act” which would institute martial law over all news-media in the U.S., in preparation for a formal and all-encompassing declaration of martial law in America. By means of that total censorship, the U.S. public will know, regarding both Russia and China (and anything else) only what the U.S. Government will allow Americans to know; and this would enormously facilitate Congress to declare publicly that America is at war against both Russia and China. So: the legislative preparations in order to do this ‘Constitutionally’ (except for violating only the First Amendment, which means nothing to them) will already have been put into place.

NOTE: This news-report is being simultaneously distributed, and submitted for publication free of any copyright, to all U.S. and UK news-media.

PS: As-of 15 May 2023 (ten days after this article was submitted to hundreds of news-sites), the only two of the hundreds that I had sent it to that have published this article, other than the present site, The Duran (where I posted it directly) have been SouthFront and Dehai News. All of the others (as-of this time, ten days later), including all of the mainstream ‘news’-media, have rejected (or else not yet posted) it. That is less than 1% of the news-sites to which it had been emailed on May 4th. Is something wrong with this article? Or is something wrong with virtually all news-media in U.S.-and-allied countries? Is that censorship? Why did all those censors (“editors”) make the same decision (to not publish this article)? Why? Is the decision actually being made elsewhere, perhaps by the individuals who have control over the U.S. Government?

