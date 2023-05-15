Erdogan one step closer to re-election. Regime change will not end with elections

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
I have polled every Turkish person on the election for months now and everyone told me Erdogan was out. I used to not think highly of Erdogan but have come to respect his political skills. Turkey has always sat between East and West and presents a special opportunity for a skilled negotiator. At 49.49% he ought to win the runoff. His only problem is that he has grown old. But at 69 is probably good for at least one more term in office. Maybe even two. He does provide stability and sanity in a global conflict zone. Very difficult task… Read more »
The polls were organised to give the opposition to Erdouan a headstart? I think that is true! The Norwegian media has given all it’s support to the opposition: As the future of Turkey. As the future of Turkish youths! That has been going on for several days. They were however unlucky enough to interview a woman with Turkish backgroun (speaking very good Norwegisn).. She analyzed the situation in Turkey in a much more realtisc way, although siding with the opposition. And it turned out that the Turkish people in Norway, voted for Erdouan! I wonder when the Norwegian goverment will… Read more »