EU, YES for Ukraine & Moldova. Orban abstains. Scholz the hero. Putin 4 hour Q & A, hints Odessa

EU, YES for Ukraine & Moldova. Orban abstains. Scholz the hero. Putin 4 hour Q & A, hints Odessa
Alex Christoforou

penrose
penrose
December 15, 2023

Joining the EU now is like boarding the Titanic after it hit the iceberg.

ellie
ellie
December 15, 2023

20 minutes repeating yourself about EU vote

penrose
penrose
December 15, 2023

Ursula is in the same class as Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi. They are a disgrace to decent Womanhood.

penrose
penrose
December 15, 2023

Olaf Scholz. Some German village is missing its idiot.

Smirky
Smirky
December 15, 2023

Sorry, but the analysis is rather contrived, poor, repetitive and poorly presented. Clearly Oban did not use his veto as promised. Abstaining is not a veto. Well, he did get 10billion if he left before the vote. All fairly legitimate and understandable. The rest who voted in favour were not forced to. They are all in the Union and cooperate. They can exit like the UK if they feel threatened by a light weight like von the laymen.

Smirky
Smirky
December 15, 2023

There are well other good reasons from the EU point of view for striving to get Ukraine and Moldova into the union. It could be a back door to NATO entry.

James White
James White
December 15, 2023

Two reasons for the Ukraine accession talks and vote. 1. Every time there is bad news on the war for Ukraine, Ursula or someone in the E.U. talks about Ukraine joining NATO or the E.U. Just to give Putin a poke in the eye. 2. Bargaining chip for war settlement talks. So it is all fake. Just to pretend that they will be giving up something of value during negotiations. Orban is running circles around the E.U. He got $10 billion for abstaining from the accession vote and stopped the $50 billion to Ukraine with his veto. No E.U. country… Read more »

