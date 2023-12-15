The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
EU, YES for Ukraine & Moldova. Orban abstains. Scholz the hero. Putin 4 hour Q & A, hints Odessa
Topic 1179
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Joining the EU now is like boarding the Titanic after it hit the iceberg.
20 minutes repeating yourself about EU vote
Ursula is in the same class as Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi. They are a disgrace to decent Womanhood.
Olaf Scholz. Some German village is missing its idiot.
Sorry, but the analysis is rather contrived, poor, repetitive and poorly presented. Clearly Oban did not use his veto as promised. Abstaining is not a veto. Well, he did get 10billion if he left before the vote. All fairly legitimate and understandable. The rest who voted in favour were not forced to. They are all in the Union and cooperate. They can exit like the UK if they feel threatened by a light weight like von the laymen.
There are well other good reasons from the EU point of view for striving to get Ukraine and Moldova into the union. It could be a back door to NATO entry.
Two reasons for the Ukraine accession talks and vote. 1. Every time there is bad news on the war for Ukraine, Ursula or someone in the E.U. talks about Ukraine joining NATO or the E.U. Just to give Putin a poke in the eye. 2. Bargaining chip for war settlement talks. So it is all fake. Just to pretend that they will be giving up something of value during negotiations. Orban is running circles around the E.U. He got $10 billion for abstaining from the accession vote and stopped the $50 billion to Ukraine with his veto. No E.U. country… Read more »