Putin Q & A. Confident with SMO, huge Russian army, Black Sea coast end game

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
In America, it should not be Biden giving a 4 hour Q & A, but AIPAC.
That’s called Truth in Governing.
The Russians will go all the way to Transnistria.