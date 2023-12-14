in Latest, Video

Zelensky Delays Kiev Return, Putin: No Ukr Peace Until Rus Fulfills Objectives; Ukr Defence Continues Crumble

20 Views 19 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Zelensky Delays Kiev Return, Putin: No Ukr Peace Until Rus Fulfills Objectives; Ukr Defence Continues Crumble
Topic 1053

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

19 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jdog
Jdog
December 14, 2023

So now Zelenski understands that Genocide Joe is a liar, and if you believe anything he says, then you are a fool…..

1
Reply

Impeachment probe. Ursula wants VICTORY as EU rides crazy train. Elensky reveals Orban conversation