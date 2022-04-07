EU *Ban* Russia Coal! New Escalation and the Big Event

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
SPLETNIK RUSSIA:“I won’t sell my homeland for Chanel”: Russian women launched the brand’s ban in Russia Russian clients of Chanel reacted to the brand’s refusal to sell products to Russian residents and launched a challenge: they destroy the things of the French fashion house, record it on video and post it on social networks. Actress and TV presenter Marina Ermoshkina was the first to get rid of the Chanel bag. She posted the video on Instagram (owned by Meta, a recognized extremist organization in the Russian Federation) and stated: “For us – Russian girls – the presence of Chanel in our… Read more »
SPLETNIK RUSSIA: Experts told Spletnik what will happen to the beauty industry under sanctions: “The Russian market will live – this is a basic need for our women” Russian customers will not be left without cosmetics and perfumes. Domestic beauty brands and large chain stores remain, where you can find both the products of departed brands and their Russian counterparts. In the company “L’Etoile” they said that they will sell the goods of Russian manufacturers. Prices will be kept down. Now the main focus is on domestic brands – L’Etoile also has its own certified production in Russia and two… Read more »
SPLETNIK RUSSIA: 8 leather trench coats from Russian brands to replace foreign brands Bottega Veneta and Prada – Spletnik fashion editor Nadia Bechetnikova has collected 8 leather models from Russian brands in a new selection. We have our own alternatives to the foreign brands of Bottega Veneta and Prada, now shunned by Russian fashionistas. Number 1: Trench Studio 29. Price: 23 900 rubles. Number 2: Soeasy trench coat. Price: 18 900 rubles. Number 3: Fantome trench coat. Price: 160 000 rubles. Number 4: Sorelle trench coat. Price: 35 000 rubles. Number 5: Snow Queen trench coat. Price: 37 990 rubles.… Read more »