The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Twitter bans US Marine. EU sanctions Hungary. Finland steals Russian art. Update 1
Scott Ritter on Telegram: https://t.me/ScottRitter
Rule of law: What happens after Brussels triggers the conditionality mechanism against Hungary?
What’s next after Brussels triggers rule of law mechanism on Hungary?
After months facing accusations of procrastination and unjustified delays, the European Commission has confirmed it will trigger a novel mechanism against Hungary that, for the first time in the EU’s history, will make the reception of common funds conditional on a country’s respect for the rule of law.
Ironic. Claiming that Hungarians “voted” against democracy while exercising their democratic right to do so. How absurd!
Finland didn’t “seize” artwork… they simply stole it.