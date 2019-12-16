Erdogan enters Libya war, risking conflict with Greece, France, Egypt & Israel (Video)

in Latest, Video

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the rising tensions in the Mediterranean as Turkey has now overtly entered the Libyan conflict, supporting the GNA-Tripoli government.

Erdogan is laying claim to a large swath of the Mediterranean sea, from Turkey’s south to Libya’s western port, covering Greek and Cypriot maritime territory, and irking France, Israel and Egypt in the process.

The Libyan Army’s Chief-of-Staff, Major-General Faraj al-Mahdawi, has revealed an agreement with Greece to block the sea lane linking Crete and the eastern sea borders of Libya to Turkish ships.

Major-General Faraj al-Mahdawi said in a statement to Al-Arabiya that “ there is great coordination between Greece and Libya in order to monitor the movement of Turkish ships for oil or access to the western Libyan ports to deliver weapons to the militias, especially the Misurata port. ”

The Libyan military official also spoke of “the presence of surveillance around the clock and today on the Libyan coast,” noting that “the General Command of the Libyan Army has provided all the necessary equipment and mechanisms for the sea forces to intervene if there is a breach of Libyan waters by Turkish ships and the destruction of any threat” .

The leader of the Libyan National Army (LNA), General Khalifa Haftar, urged in a speech broadcast by Al-Arabiya TV on Thursday that his forces were moving towards the heart of Tripoli, in what he called “the decisive battle” to wrest control over the capital.

The Haftar-led forces began an attack in April to wrest control of Tripoli, but the attack stalled on the outskirts of the city.

Haftar said: “Today we announce the decisive battle and progress towards the heart of the capital … Advance now, my heroes.”,

The Libyan National Army had previously announced decisive progress and military movements, but no concrete changes in the battlefield followed.

Vera Gottlieb
Guest
Vera Gottlieb

Is this guy nuts? Just what we need…another conflict, more misery. Happy New Year!

December 16, 2019
Errunur
Member
Errunur

Crazy times we live in.(feel like it will only get crazier)

December 16, 2019
Helen B
Guest
Helen B

I think you’re taking this too literally. “Israel”, Greece, Cyprus … they have all been talking about exploiting the gas/oil reserves in the Mediterranean. “Israel” has ignored the Palestinians’ rights to the ocean … even to the extent of shooting at fishermen, and that’s not to claim the fish. So he’s throwing a spanner in the works. You want to make claims? We’ll show you what a claim is! Bam!!! Russia, predictably, has said “International Law”, which is their mantra, and which is a slam dunk to the rest of the countries grabbing that area and ignoring the law of… Read more »

December 16, 2019

