Epstein’s ‘fixer’ who ran modelling agency vanishes ‘like a ghost’
- Frenchman Jean-Luc Brunel, 72, denied any wrong-doing in connection to Jeffrey Epstein, but now he has disappeared like a "ghost"
A millionaire model agency boss thought to have vital evidence about the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal has vanished.
Investigators who want to interview Frenchman Jean-Luc Brunel, 72, say he is a “ghost who has disappeared without trace”.
It is understood enquires are being made in Brazil, the US and Europe.
French prosecutors have opened their own inquiry into the crimes of American financier Epstein, 66.
The convicted paedophile, a friend of Prince Andrew, committed suicide in jail on August 10 while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges.
Brunel, who helped found the New York model agency MC2 and is credited with finding supermodels such as Christy Turlington, has strenuously denied any wrongdoing.
It was claimed Russian ex-model Svetlana Pozhidaeva, who was signed to MC2, was pictured at Epstein’s New York mansion in 2010.
Ms Pozhidaeva, the daughter of a Lieutenant Colonel in the Red Army, has denied it is her in the photo.
A day before it was taken, Prince Andrew was photographed standing in the doorway of Epstein’s home.
One of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Roberts, has alleged she slept with the Duke of York three times, which he has strongly denied.
He has also denied knowing anything about Epstein’s illegal activities.
Roberts also claimed to have slept with Brunel “many times” when she was aged 16 to 19.
Many of the girls said to have been used by Epstein were allegedly “sourced” in Paris, where the American owned a £7million apartment.
Brunel, who also lived in the city, was known to be scouring Brazil for new talent until early this summer.
French prosecutors this month opened a preliminary inquiry into whether Epstein sexually abused French minors. Authorities say it is “urgent” Brunel is interviewed.
But one Paris legal source said: “He is a ghost who has disappeared without trace.”
They added: “There is no address for him, all his internet accounts, including social media, have been wiped out. He is uncontactable.”
Brunel has strenuously denied involvement in Epstein’s crimes.
Ms Roberts’ mother refused to comment about her daughter’s involvement.
Next time you see a model on the tele, or a co-worker… remind yourself that she just might have gotten there by working for these select traffic rings.
Baubles floating in the breeze. Many fit the bill of ‘airhead’ by choice.
Dunghill…a good upper class British name, no?
Quote: “Ms Pozhidaeva, the daughter of a Lieutenant Colonel in the Red Army…………….”
Wow, she must be really, really old.
re: disappeared like a “ghost” — More like: disappeared like Jimmy Hoffa. Read Whitney Webb’s excellent series of articles (1), (2), (3), (4) at mintpressnews-dot-com on the history of intelligence agencies (CIA, Mossad, FBI) use of sexual blackmail to control the powerful. They got Epstein before he could squeal. Any other loose ends will be tied up and tossed in the ocean. (1) Hidden in Plain Sight: The Shocking Origins of the Jeffrey Epstein Case Epstein is only the latest incarnation of a much older, more extensive and sophisticated operation that offers a frightening window into how deeply tied the… Read more »
A note on the end. Monica was a honey trap that Bill either knew about and became the brunt of public embarrassment to hide a coup that went to the top of the US government….where the “plan to attack 7 countries in 5 years” aka “Oded Yinon Plan” in Israel, became the US policy. His wife was promised the presidency for her cooperation (from first lady, to NY Senator to SS) but they failed twice, Obama and Trump. Trump is not hard to co-op….evangelicals and Israel loyal Jews are doing it now…just takes flattery. If you have not watched “The… Read more »
I’d put the odds at that his Jimmy Hoffa imitation at 50/50…which is pretty high in the grand scheme of things.
Now then, where’s Maxwell?