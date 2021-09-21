The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Elections in Canada deliver zero change and more Trudeau
The Duran: Episode 1093
“Tired, Divided, & Dejected” Canadians Give Trudeau Liberals Another Minority Government In Election
Justin Trudeau’s Liberals won another minority government in Canada ‘s federal elections held amidst the pandemic. The Epoch Times’ Isaac Teo reports that while not all ballots are counted yet and mail-in ballots are to be counted in coming days, Liberals secured enough seats to be able to form a minority government, but will remain short of the 170 seats required to form a majority government.
