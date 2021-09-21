The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Trudeau wins, says he has “clear mandate to get Canada through this pandemic”
****News Topic 563*****
Maxime Bernier and the People’s Party of Canada fail to win any seats
Maxime Bernier and the People’s Party of Canada fail to win any seats
After a campaign where his party became synonymous with the anti-lockdown protests that dogged opposing leaders and crowded outside hospital emergency rooms, Maxime Bernier has lost his bid to regain a seat in Parliament. Despite a surge in nationwide support for the People’s Party of Canada (PPC), none of its candidates will join elected MPs in Ottawa.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.