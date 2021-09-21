in Latest, Video

Trudeau wins, says he has “clear mandate to get Canada through this pandemic”

****News Topic 563*****
Maxime Bernier and the People’s Party of Canada fail to win any seats

After a campaign where his party became synonymous with the anti-lockdown protests that dogged opposing leaders and crowded outside hospital emergency rooms, Maxime Bernier has lost his bid to regain a seat in Parliament. Despite a surge in nationwide support for the People’s Party of Canada (PPC), none of its candidates will join elected MPs in Ottawa.

Alex Christoforou

