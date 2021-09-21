The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
BITCOIN DUMP – DOLLAR PUMP – EVERGRANDE & THE MONEY MARKETS – WITH TOM LUONGO | ALTCOINS | CRYPTO RICH (FULL)
BITCOIN DUMP – DOLLAR PUMP – EVERGRANDE & THE MONEY MARKETS – WITH TOM LUONGO | ALTCOINS | CRYPTO RICH (FULL) Bitcoin dropped over 9% on 20th September. That day the USD pumped and more panic set in …
Bitcoin dropped over 9% on 20th September. That day the USD pumped and more panic set in regarding Evergrande defaulting on their debts. On Sunday 19th Sep, Max, vyfi.io’s technical analyst had said if the USD goes up, BTC will go down. I am joined by Tom Luongo of Gold, Goats and Guns as he explains how BTC and USD are connected, how China is likely to deal with Evergrande, plus we take a look at the German elections that are coming up.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.