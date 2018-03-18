in Latest, News, Satire

It is election day in Russia

And we thought it would be interesting to collect some thoughts of the Russian people as they go to the polls today

Today, March 18th, Russians everywhere go to the voting locations to pick their candidate of choice for the President of the Russian Federation. This will be a six-year post.

A Russian friend of mine sent me this, and it seemed to capture the attitude and mood many people here feel about their own country and about the behavior of the United States. From the first meme, I found others that worked along the same lines. There are many but we included just ones with the cleanest language.

So, we hope you all enjoy it.

Translation: Let’s all go to the elections. We elected the US President. Let’s elect the President of Russia!

