Durham filings reveal, Clinton Campaign is under investigation

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Durham filings reveal, Clinton Campaign is under investigation
The Duran: Episode 1174

It’s official: Durham is investigating the Clinton Campaign.
Enter the Clinton Campaign Lawyers

It's official: Durham is investigating the Clinton Campaign.

The latest filings by Special Counsel John Durham reveal that lawyers for the Hillary Clinton Campaign now represent Christopher Steele primary subsource Igor Danchenko. In doing so, Durham tips us off to something else: that the Hillary Clinton Campaign and multiple former employees of the Hillary Clinton Campaign are under investigation.

The Duran

Sarge
Sarge
December 27, 2021

And nothing will happen as usual, just more theatrics. Until we rip these filthy, corrupt demons out into the street and hang them in public, we will be stuck forever with their evil.

