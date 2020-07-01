Dr. Vernon Coleman: Your Government Wants You Dead – BANNED from YouTube

by Brian ShilhavyEditor, Health Impact News

Dr. Vernon Coleman is a general practitioner medical doctor in the U.K. He is a Sunday Times bestselling author, and has written over 100 books which have sold over two million copies in the U.K. alone.

His U.K. publishers include: PAN, Penguin, Corgi, Arrow, Star, Mandarin, Macmillan, Century, Thames and Hudson, and Sidgwick and Jackson. His books have been translated into 25 languages and sell in over 50 countries.

Dr. Coleman has been exposing the fraud in the COVID Plandemic since the beginning of the “outbreak,” and many of his videos on YouTube have now been banned and are hard to find.

That includes one he just published a few days ago: Your Government Wants You Dead.

In this video, he correctly labels what has just happened to hundreds of thousands of seniors worldwide who have just died during the COVID Plandemic as a “holocaust.”

It is time to stop sanitizing this, and start using the correct terminology, even if the corporate media labels us as “conspiracy theorists,” or even worse, as having a “mental illness” for not believing the Government narrative on the Coronavirus.

I don’t know about you, but I much prefer to be among the minority standing up for the truth, no matter what the cost, than be among the majority who are being complicit to mass murder.

Corrie ten Boom and other noble Germans who sacrificed everything to expose the tyranny in Nazi Germany, rather than comply and go along with the crowd, are our examples to follow during these dark, evil days.

Even though YouTube has deleted this recent video from his YouTube channel, we found some copies of it still remaining, and added one to Bitchute, which is fast becoming one of the main alternatives to hosting videos banned on YouTube, and thus far has not succumbed to censorship and government pressure.

The Health Impact News Bitchute channel can be found here.

We have also republished the transcript to this video from Dr. Coleman’s website. This one is still up on YouTube. If it disappears, we will replace it.

