America’s Lying Press Will Now Lie Even When the Government Won’t

Eric Zuesse

Right now, the New York Times and Washington Post still are not acknowledging that they have no real evidence for their ‘news’ that Russia has been paying, to Afghanistan’s Taliban, bounties for corpses of U.S. troops they’ve killed in Afghanistan. Until recently, America’s press was simply spouting the lies of the U.S. Government, instead of lies that are against the U.S. Government (and against Russia’s Government). Here’s an example of that, the type of ‘news’-lies that have been the norm, until now:

(See the rest of this article posted yesterday at The Duran.)

0 0 vote Article Rating

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report