in Latest

America’s Lying Press Will Now Lie Even When the Government Won’t

64 Views

Eric Zuesse

Right now, the New York Times and Washington Post still are not acknowledging that they have no real evidence for their ‘news’ that Russia has been paying, to Afghanistan’s Taliban, bounties for corpses of U.S. troops they’ve killed in Afghanistan. Until recently, America’s press was simply spouting the lies of the U.S. Government, instead of lies that are against the U.S. Government (and against Russia’s Government). Here’s an example of that, the type of ‘news’-lies that have been the norm, until now:

(See the rest of this article posted yesterday at The Duran.)

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Mediapropagandalies

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Browse and manage your votes from your Member Profile Page

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

How twisted competition will help the Russian Nord Stream-2