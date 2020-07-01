America’s Lying Press Will Now Lie Even When the Government Won’t

Eric Zuesse
Right now, the New York Times and Washington Post still are not acknowledging that they have no real evidence for their ‘news’ that Russia has been paying, to Afghanistan’s Taliban, bounties for corpses of U.S. troops they’ve killed in Afghanistan. Until recently, America’s press was simply spouting the lies of the U.S. Government, instead of lies that are against the U.S. Government (and against Russia’s Government). Here’s an example of that, the type of ‘news’-lies that have been the norm, until now:
(See the rest of this article posted yesterday at The Duran.)
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.