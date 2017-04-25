Dr. Strange-Trump or How I learned to stop swamp draining and love the deep state

Donald Trump has explained why NATO is no longer ‘obsolete’ as he proclimed it during his campaign. The answer boils down to something as simplistic as ‘they told me so’.

Donald Trump has said,

“They had a quote from me that NATO’s obsolete. But they didn’t say why it was obsolete. I was on Wolf Blitzer, very fair interview, the first time I was ever asked about NATO, because I wasn’t in government. People don’t go around asking about NATO if I’m building a building in Manhattan, right?”

He continued,

“So they asked me, Wolf … asked me about NATO, and I said two things. ‘NATO’s obsolete’ — not knowing much about NATO, now I know a lot about NATO — NATO is obsolete, and I said, ‘And the reason it’s obsolete is because of the fact they don’t focus on terrorism.’ You know, back when they did NATO, there was no such thing as terrorism…”

This is the clearest evidence yet that Donald Trump’s views may have been compromised less because of deep state intimidation but because of Trump’s own gullibility in the face of the deep state.

For a man who generally speaks with the confidence and certainty that one ought to admire in a leader, he has recently given the impression that his views change based on whom ever he is speaking with or even standing next to.

Since becoming President, he is now speaking with people who are considerably different than those with whom he associated for most of his previous life. Could this explain his rather sudden change of tune on everything from Syria to America’s role as a ‘nation builder destroyer’?

The problem with a man who thinks everyone is ‘a terrific guy’ before they prove otherwise, is that one now has a nation that is headed by a trusting man, but is in the control of deeply untrustworthy people, they’re called the deep state. Yet for Trump, it seems they are ‘terrific people, they’re just great’. Why he cannot associate these people with the swamp he once promised to drain is a further sign that he may be a far more compromised and compromising man than he led the world to believe.

That’s why Trump is no longer the man he was only a short month ago.