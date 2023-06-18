Disagreement Between NATO’s Stoltenberg and America’s Biden, on Ukraine in NATO

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

On June 14th, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg repeatedly insisted upon facilitating Ukraine’s becoming a member-nation of that marketing organization for the weapons that are produced by U.S.-and-allied weapons-manufacturers, but America’s President Joe Biden made clear on June 17th that he will not allow softening the existing requirements in order to admit Ukraine into NATO.

The weapons-manufacturers’ sales are booming from the hundreds of billions of dollars of current and future-expected sales that are resulting from the burnup of their products in the battlefields of Ukraine, and from the depletion of NATO stockpiles of those weapons in order to donate them to Ukraine so as to kill Russians there. And those weapons-manufacturers might therefore be disappointed that long-term future sales-volumes won’t be what they had been expecting from that war. What is now forcing the issue upon Biden was described by me on June 18th under the headline “U.S. Empire will either lose Ukraine to Russia, or fail to win Taiwan from China — or both”, and I explained there that even the U.S. Government’s own war-planners are now concluding that America is on the losing side in both of those central targets for conquest in WW III; and, so, America will have to either lose Ukraine to Russia, or else will have to give up its (Deep State’s) aim of taking Taiwan from China. Even America’s own war-planners have now concluded that if push comes to shove over China’s province of Taiwan, then China will force America to shove-off from Taiwan, and the result of a war over Taiwan now would be a destroyed Taiwan, a weakened China, and a humiliated and clearly #3 military power U.S.; so, the new plan by America’s Deep State (which group consists of the controlling owners of U.S.-based international corporations) is for the U.S. Government to cut way back on the 47% of U.S. discretionary spending that currently is non-military, and to place the U.S. economy as quickly as possible onto a full-fledged war footing, such as had happened when the Japanese invaded Pearl Harbor on 7 December 1941. However, though the war-planners are advising this de-emphasis on Ukraine, Biden wouldn’t be able to win re-election if the plan becomes clear to the public before Election Day, 5 November 2024. So: the war in Ukraine needs to be held in abeyance till then — if that is even possible.

Consistent with the recommendations of the war-planners, America, which has already seriously depleted its ammunition-supplies in order to enable Ukraine to defeat Russia in Ukraine’s battlefields, will have to instead rebuild its supplies specifically designed for the war against China, and doing this will require several years if it even can be done at all. But NOT doing it would terminate the U.S. Deep State’s objective, ever since it took over on 25 July 1945, for the U.S. Government to become the world’s first all-encompassing global empire, and to win control over the entire planet.

Stoltenberg, by contrast, represents not only America’s aristocracy, but also the vassal-aristocracies of the other NATO-member countries; and they don’t want to have anything to do with a war against China. They have always been aspiring to conquer Russia, for their (as Hitler called it) “Lebensraum.”

Perhaps NATO is in the process of breaking up.

The war in Ukraine will have to be put on hold, whether Stoltenberg wants to or not.

What the response of Europe’s aristocracies will be to that, isn’t yet clear, at all. But they (as always since 25 July 1945) will have to abide by it.

In my personal opinion, the likeliest outcome from all of this will be that America will soon become the world’s third-most-powerful country, and the entire pre-Truman (i.e., FDR) plan for what the post-WW-II world-order will become, will be finally placed onto the table, for serious international consideration — which Truman and Eisenhower had blocked from ever happening. If that does happen, then the U.N., IMF, World Bank, and all the rest, will be fundamentally revised. The reputations of Truman and Eisenhower will then plunge, as historians will then be viewing them rapidly receding in their rear-view mirrors. They were the two worst Presidents in U.S. history. They retarded — prevented, for almost a century — progress in the international order. The 297 U.S. military invasions (244 of which happened AFTER the Soviet Union ended in 1991) that they and their successors perpetrated (each of which invasion was aggressive, not defensive) after WW II was over, and the 60 known U.S. coups (all of them after 1947), are more hell than perhaps anyone (other than maybe Hitler) perpetrated in at least modern times. Germany (on account of Hitler) has a lot to live down (and that’s publicly acknowledged because they lost the War), but so too does America after the deaths of FDR and Hitler (and maybe that fact too will be publicly acknowledged after U.S. dominance ends).

