Dr. Fauci Is No Nostradamus: How COVID-19 Ran Amok Under His Watch

Authored by James Grundvig via Vaxxter.com

Michel de Nostradamus was born in Saint-Remy, South of France, in 1503. Beyond the gifts he would one day explore in astrology, he pursued an education to become a physician. After his first year at the University of Avignon, an outbreak of the plague swept through France, forcing the University to close.

Undaunted, Nostradamus opened an apothecary before attending the University of Montpellier in pursuit of a doctorate. But a second plague struck disrupting his plan; the plague also killed his first wife and two children. During the outbreak, he joined city doctors to fight against and contain the plague. They succeeded.

Nostradamus remarried, engendered six children, and wrote an almanac. Well received, he developed his ability as a seer, with a mix of astrology and biblical end-times visions, to become the world’s most famous prognosticator of the last one thousand years. He captured his dark revelations in The Prophecies, writing a collection of 942 quatrains.

Knowing more about his life, pursuits, interests, and experiences—a survivor of two plagues, fighting on the frontline of one outbreak—many will now see Nostradamus in a new light. It’s no wonder that his visions leaned toward doom and gloom.

By contrast, Dr. Anthony Fauci, born on Christmas Eve in 1940 in Brooklyn, New York, has lived a vastly different life. Yet, there are parallels between the two men. Both pursued a career as a physician. Both experienced two plagues during their lifetimes. In Fauci’s case, he was thrust into the epicenter of the 1980s AIDS/HIV epidemic when he became director of NIH’s National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Disease (NIAID). In spring 2020, he roamed center stage of the COVID19 pandemic, featured as one of the “experts” on the White House Task Force.

The big delta between Dr. Fauci and Nostradamus boils down to the ability to predict the future. Beyond Nostradamus’ uncanny ability to predict the first two World Wars, two of the three “antichrists” in Napoleon and Hitler, the assassinations of U.S. presidents, and the 9/11 attack on the Twin Towers centuries before the events happened, Fauci predicted a pandemic in 2017, a measly three years before it took place.

Dr. Fauci shared his foresight with medical peers at a Georgetown forum when he stated, “There will be a surprise outbreak during Trump’s first term.”

Fauci’s prediction wasn’t conjured from the alignment of the stars and planets, or a passage lifted out of the Bible. No. He didn’t develop any such gift. Instead, he arrived at his foresight by steering the financing of zoonotic viruses “gain-of-function” research. In 2018, he joined the World Health Organization’s (WHO) new unit, Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB) to be hands-on with pandemic planning, a full year after his “prophecy.” He likely advised or took part in the development of the World Bank’s first-ever “pandemic bond” the same year. Moreover, Fauci also helped the GPMB write its first annual report that pronounced the drills, simulation, and release of at least one “lethal respiratory pathogen.”

Stacking the Deck on Coronavirus Prediction

Unlike Nostradamus, it appears Fauci helped initiate the release of the novel coronavirus, unleashing pandemic paranoia and now, fanning new fears about the coming “second wave,” while insisting that only a COVID vaccine will allow society to “return to normal.” He did everything he could to kick the inexpensive hydroxychloroquine to the curb while promoting the ultra-expensive Remdesivir as a temporary fix until a vaccine becomes available. Fauci further spent a lot of political capital contradicting President Trump—and himself—nearly every day over several weeks.

And the NIAID director still presents himself as the lone go-to source for trusted information on the virus. Right.

Dr. Fauci’s recent Congressional testimony on the coronavirus was a master class in how to provide politicians and mainstream media with fodder they wanted to hear. He deftly avoided giving any firm answers on titers, how long they might last, “neutralizing antibodies,” and other sleights of the tongue.

Fauci be unfamiliar with SARS-CoV-2?

How is that possible? For a half-century, his career focused on infectious diseases and the pursuit of vaccines to prevent them. More specifically, why doesn’t Fauci know more – a lot more – about this particular outbreak?

He predicted it.

He funded research into Bat-SARs viruses.

He was involved in the 2003 SARS outbreak. Ditto the MERS epidemic in the Middle-East in 2012.

He sat at the decision-making table on how to “plan and prepare” for coronavirus. He was there for the 2014 Ebola epidemic in West Africa.

And in 2016, he famously shilled the Zika threat in a nauseating roadshow with then CDC Director Tom Frieden, of #MeToo fame, that ran from March to the November Sunday before the presidential election. That evening, 60 Minutes featured Fauci and Frieden pitching the fear of a Zika pandemic. At the same time, the CDC director showed the CBS journalists a tour of a pandemic preparedness warehouse in case the “big one” hit.

We’re six months into this pandemic and we have only witnessed gross incompetence by the CDC, corruption with coronavirus data and testing, and a deliberate effort to ban all natural remedies that would boost people’s immune systems, such as exercise, high dose vitamin C, oxygen therapies such as HBOT and ozone, vitamin D and sunshine and more. Isn’t that what the CDC, Fauci and Bill Gates have been trying to sell with vaccines?

Never doubt that Dr. Fauci comes as a politically machined scientist who protects U.S. health agencies over the well-being of the American people and even over the office of the president. Be not deceived: There is no one more informed about coronavirus and epidemics than Dr. Anthony Fauci. He even states as much with a smug know-it-all smirk.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report