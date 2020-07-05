The Conspiracy of the World Exposed

Above is the famous cartoon portraying Rockefeller controlling the government originally published in The Verdict on January 22, 1900. ***

Many people do not believe that this conspiracy exists. My interest in conspiracies arose when I concluded they must exist in the case of the destruction of my homeland Yugoslavia. The western media unanimously lied about the situation in Yugoslavia. Coordinated fake reporting cannot present anything else but a conspiracy. The unanimous false reporting suggests there is a unique dictatorial power that controls the western world. If there are two or more independent centers of power, they will fight for domination, and we would see it. This hidden dictatorial power has established the conspiracy which helped them stay in power for centuries. It plans to conquer the world by corruption, cheating and dividing people, and by waging wars.

Western media presented the dissolution of Yugoslavia as an internal conflict amongst the Yugoslav nations. It was true, but the western powers also had the interest to divide and conquer Yugoslavia. Socialists won the elections in the republics of Serbia and Montenegro, while pro-capitalist parties won in the rest of Yugoslavia. No surprise, the western world accused Serbia of the problems in Yugoslavia and supported the other republics. It was the leading cause of wars. After almost ten years of the Serbian resistance of the western pressure, the conspirators lost patience and requested a military intervention against the Serbs in Yugoslavia. Russia put a veto on it in the UN Security Council. Attacking an independent state without the approval of the United Nations is a crime, and this was a problem for the conspirators.

President Clinton

Formally, US President Bill Clinton was supposed to launch the attack on Yugoslavia. Naturally, he resisted committing the crime. Then appeared the Monika Lewinsky case where media showed great interest in the sexual life of President Clinton, informing about it every day for more than a year. Then the American Congress, Senate, and Supreme Court found the interest in the sexual life of the president of the US and subpoenaed him to testify about his sex life before the Grand Jury. Since when are the US Congress, Senate, and Supreme Court interested in the sexual life of the American president?

The answer is – from the moment Bill Clinton resisted to commit the crime of the aggression on Yugoslavia. President Clinton lied before the Grand Jury about his sex life, which is what most people would do in his place. And because he lied under oath about his sexual life, it led to charges of perjury, obstruction of justice and his impeachment. Bill Clinton’s sexual life might have removed him from the presidential position. Seriously?

The impeachment process of Bill Clinton was nothing else but blackmail. The blackmail forced President Clinton to lead the criminal NATO aggression on Yugoslavia or else to face the removal from his position. Of course, President Clinton preferred his job more than the lives of thousands of people and commanded the attack on Yugoslavia. The Lewinsky case was completely forgotten the moment that Bill Clinton decided to carry out military aggression against Yugoslavia. It was a crime. I wrote more about it in the article My debt to Yugoslavia.

Now the question comes up who has such a power to manipulate the American Congress, Senate, and Supreme Court and to blackmail the president of the United States? It is undoubtedly a powerful organization with exceptionally wealthy people. It narrows down people who may commit such a crime to a few, and the investigation should not have problems to find people responsible for it even though they hide their wealth and power of influence.

President Milošević

The western world proclaimed the president of Serbia and then Yugoslavia, Slobodan Milošević, guilty for all the wars in Yugoslavia. After the coup in Yugoslavia organized by conspirators in the year 2000, President Milošević was arrested and sent to the International Court of Justice in Hague. He was accused there for crimes he allegedly committed in the war in Yugoslavia. In four years of trial, no evidence confirmed any of the crimes he was charged. This put the justification of the NATO aggression on Yugoslavia under serious suspicion. In these circumstances, the death of Slobodan Milošević would fit the needs of conspirators the best.

There is a basis for investigation against the doctors who have been caring for the heart disease of Slobodan Milošević in the court in Hague. Three months before his death, a medical check-up found traces of medicine Rifampicin in his blood. It is a drug for leprosy and tuberculosis, which is known as a neutralizer of some effects of the medication Milošević received for his high blood pressure and a heart condition. Milošević was informed about it four days before his death when he stopped taking medicine.

Finding the not needed medicine in Milošević’s blood that reduces the effect of the drug for his heart condition could be alone characterized as a murder attempt. The investigation on why the medicine for leprosy and tuberculosis was located in his blood was never performed. The court released notes that Slobodan Milošević had open access to medicine, so he was able to take it on his own. In other words, he may do it on purpose to kill himself. The investigation of Slobodan Milošević’s death did not take into consideration that he cried to receive help from an independent doctor. The court rejected his request. It resulted in the infarct from which he died. There is no surprise that the investigators concluded that Milošević died of a heart attack as a natural cause.

However, a large number of doctors stated that his death would certainly be prevented by the routine operation of coronary angiography and stenting. This is an elementary medical proceeding of heart disease which would save his life. The doctors have to answer why such a routine intervention of inserting stenting in his heart artery was not performed? The former Prime minister of Serbia Ivica Dačić said that “Milošević did not die in The Hague, he was killed in The Hague.” One may assume beyond a reasonable doubt that the death of Slobodan Milošević was a crime committed by the International Court of Justice in Hague. The investigation must be reopened. It would most likely lead to the conspirators who are responsible for his death. More information can be found here: Death of Slobodan Milošević.

President Bush

On September 11, 2001, the terrorist suicide attack by commercial planes destroyed the World Trade Center in New York and heavily damaged the Pentagon in Washington DC. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) performed an investigation about the 9/11 attack and found that the impact of planes, fire, and the heavy load of the buildings destroyed the WTC and the Pentagon. Some American media have heavily doubted it by finding numerous reasons why it would not be possible. A large number of people claimed that the buildings were demolished with explosives. Some of them formed conspiracy theories that claim that the Bush administration attacked the WTC and Pentagon to obtain a pretext for the aggression on Iraq and Afghanistan and to profit from it.

This nonsense inspired me to perform my investigation of 9/11. I found the NIST report correct and that the US government had nothing to do with 9/11. President Bush did not have the operational ability to derive a significant personal benefit from the aggression on Iraq and Afghanistan. He was surprised by the 9/11 attack and reacted awkwardly when he heard about it. The terrorists are all dead, so the chance to confirm a possible conspiracy about 9/11 is very weak.

But the conspirators made a mistake, which convinced me that the conspiracy did exist. In the last 18 years, the conspirators invested billions of dollars in the 9/11 false propaganda to accuse the US government for it. Nobody spends such amount of money in vain, and without such an investment, nobody would blame the US government for 9/11. The investigation just needs to find out who invested money to accuse the government. It will most likely lead to the conspirators.

Who are the conspirators, and why would they do it? They are extremely powerful, wealthy people who strongly influence or control the US government. They organized the 9/11 to get people’s support for the aggression on independent countries which had nothing to do with 9/11. They earned trillions of dollars from waging wars in these countries. They planned to earn much more by colonizing these countries. Furthermore, their manipulation has reduced the freedom of people in the western world, while dividing them and making them incapable of understanding where the problem was. The elite are masters of deception.

So, how was the conspiracy executed? One agent of the elite must have found Muslim fanatics ready to do 9/11. Then they searched for a scapegoat to hide their responsibility and to deceive people and hide their guilt. They could not find anyone else but the US government itself. The conspirators use the US government as a fake culprit for their crimes very often. When you hear the CIA did this or that, the only way you can hear it is when the wealthy conspirators who control media let you hear it. However, this time, if the investigation against the government ever opens, it would in no time conclude that the government is innocent, and that would mean no conspiracy ever existed. The conspirators would walk free of their crimes as they used to.

My experience with the western media teaches me that it is almost impossible to publish an inconvenient truth in the western world. If the accusations against the government were true, nobody would publish them. A massive number of fake videos about 9/11cannot be produced and distributed by chance. They must be the result of the conspiracy. The investigation needs to ask people who created fake videos, where did they get money for it. Sooner or later, it would lead to the conspirators.

Even though President Bush was innocent in the 9/11 attack, he is still responsible for “the war against terrorism,” which was the synonym for conquering non-obedient countries in the Middle East. It was a crime. He needs to answer who pushed him to commit the aggression on Iraq and Afghanistan? This should lead to the conspirators as well. It would give the names of the people who, together with President Bush, are responsible for the death of hundreds of thousands of innocent people.

President Obama

The conspirators wanted to remove Muammar Gaddafi from power in Libya to be able to take control over the Libyan state, oil, and people. They pressured President Obama to do it. I do not know whether President Obama has organized the rebellion in Libya, but he must have put NATO air force in the service of the rebels because nobody else could do it. The Libyan rebels were victorious because they got laser devices from NATO to guide NATO bombs onto the Libyan army. Whenever the rebels and Libyan army clashed, NATO’s laser-guided bombs destroyed the Libyan army. Otherwise, the Libyan rebels with pick-up trucks would not be able to defeat the Libyan army armed with tanks, and especially not in such a short period. It was a crime. President Obama needs to reveal who pressured him to attack Libya, and this will lead to the conspirators.

President Trump

No president of the US has ever been a more evident supporter of corporations than President Trump. Among other things, he relieved the corporations by lowering their taxes and privileged them by reducing free trade. He waged a trade war with China, economically sanctioned Russia, blindly supported Israel, pressured Venezuela and Iran politically and financially. President Trump can hardly support the rich more, and the rich can hardly find a better president for themselves. And yet, the corporate media owned by the rich have been attacking President Trump from the beginning of his mandate. I know, Trump has a weird character and lies a lot. But why would the rich attack their best asset in the US?

Another question is why the rating of President Trump increases with a policy that is traditionally despised by people. His policy should have been rated low. But with a low rating, Trump would not be able to support the rich. I think this is the reason the rich have created a conspiracy, which increased Trump’s rating by misleading the American people completely. I have created a conspiracy theory which presents how it was done. It is a brilliant deception of the American people.

The rich have invented the Russian meddling into the US election and falsely accused Trump of cooperation with the Russians. Then the rich assigned a special prosecutor, Robert Mueller, to investigate the Russian “interference” in the 2016 United States elections and “suspicious” links between Trump associates and Russian officials. The investigation lasted two years, and the opposition welcomed it, hoping Trump with his awful policy will be impeached. During this time, the rich have encouraged the opposition to attack President Trump, claiming that the proof of Russian support for Trump in the election will emerge in just a matter of time. The media controlled by the rich hysterically covered every event, which rose suspicion about Trump’s cooperation with Russia. This fooled the people.

Finally, after two years of hard investigation, the Mueller report stated that they did not find proof that President Trump’s campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russians; neither did they find that Trump obstructed justice. Of course, they could not possibly find proof for it because the rich people invented it. The Mueller report has made President Trump innocent after two years of accusations. It has increased Trump’s approval rate so that he is welcome to continue performing his terrible policy. The approval rate of the opposition dropped because it lost credibility by two years of supporting the false accusations of President Trump. It will not be able to change Trump’s terrible policy. The rich won by fooling people.

I am giving this example to present how creative and persistent the conspirators might be in supporting their preferred candidate. The conspirators are the masters of deception. It does not necessarily mean the rich will win the next election with Trump. It just means they will profit the most with Trump. However, the rich have built the system with which they win with anyone.

It does not matter who the American president is; he has to follow the interests of the rich. Otherwise, his presidency would be depreciated; he might be removed or even killed. Jimmy Carter was depreciated, Richard Nixon was removed, and John Kennedy was assassinated. In my opinion, it happened because they resisted the will of the rich.

During their mandates, American presidents kill thousands or more people in wars. Is there something in their job description that forces them to kill people? No, the conspirators force them into following their interests. The American political system has given the presidents of the US way too much power over people, and this power is secretly controlled by the rich. It happens because the presidents alternate, and the rich stay permanently in secret control and rule. The presidents are puppets of the rich. This is western democracy.

All the presidents of the US have spent people’s money in favour of the rich. President Bush, pressured by the conspirators, spent around a trillion dollars in wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. He has indebted each American citizen $3,000 because of it. The US president and the Congress might indebt the American people against their will, and the people cannot respond to it at all. This is because the rich have formed democracy that benefits them and not the people. This is the result of the conspiracy as well.

On October 3, 2008, President Bush signed the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP), which gave 700 billion dollars to troubled financial institutions to avoid their bankruptcy by purchasing their toxic assets and equity. “Most people think that the big bank bailout was the $700 billion that the treasury department used to save the banks during the financial crash in September of 2008. But this is a long way from the truth because the bailout is still ongoing. The Special Inspector General for TARP summary of the bailout says that the total commitment of government is 16.8 trillion dollars, with the $4.6 trillion already paid out. Yes, it was trillions, not billions, and the banks are now larger and still too big to fail. But it isn’t just the government bailout money that tells the story of the bailout. This is a story about lies, cheating, and a multi-faceted corruption which was often criminal.” (Mike Collins, The Big Bank Bailout, Forbes, July 14, 2015) The US government still bailout the banks too big to fail on the US taxpayer expenses.

The US government issues more money than it can return and this causes inflation. Whenever the US government issues a trillion dollars from the Federal reserve, anyone who possesses one dollar around the world loses a few cents of the value of the dollar through inflation. People can purchase less with this dollar while the US government takes the rest of what the consumers lost. This is a taxation of the whole world. This is also one of the reasons the US is the most powerful country in the world. This is one of the reasons the elite who rule the US are the most powerful people around the world.

The conspirators of the western world have hijacked the rights that should belong to the people. No doubt, they want to control the whole world in the same manner. They work hard to subdue all countries around the world, and the result of this is evident in conflicts around the world. In the end, they plan to isolate Russia and China and force them into submission. I doubt that the conspirators would achieve this goal, but the tension and danger in the world will undoubtedly continue. Russia and China have started actively resisting the conspiracy of the rich, and this makes the conspirators anxious so that they will increase troubles in the world. Our wellbeing and peace on Earth depend on the will of dictators who cannot be accused of their crimes because their governing is invisible. We must stop it.

Jacob Rothschild is the most prominent name mentioned in the conspiracy theory world.

All of the knowledge society has built did not manage to create a good society, so I have developed a new form of democracy that will change the world and make it a wonderful place to live. It is based on my philosophy of equal human rights, which is in my opinion, the only proper orientation of society. The new form of democracy will eliminate all of the evil coming from bad authorities and conspirators, regardless of whether the Courts will prosecute them or not. It will create a bright future for humankind unconditionally. It is entirely out of the box and may look unacceptable at first sight, but this will change after people consider it because it is a real win-win solution.

The future of democracy will not be based on voting for people anymore, but rather on evaluations of the people. Let each person have equal power to evaluate, let’s say, three individuals positively and three individuals negatively or any combination with a total of six, each month. Let each evaluation have the power of one dollar. This means, each positive evaluation will bring one dollar to the evaluated person, and each negative assessment will take one dollar. Such power of the assessment will direct each member of society to respect other people. Such assessments will encourage every person to create the best advantages to others, to do everything they can to enrich the lives of other people and to diminish or abolish the creation of all forms of disadvantages. This is what will eliminate social evil and form a good society.

I have called such an evaluation, democratic anarchy. It will primarily affect authorities. The higher the position authorities have in society, the more people they affect, and the higher the responsibility they will have in society by receiving more evaluations of people. If presidents of countries may indebt each citizen for thousands of dollars, why can’t the citizens have the right to indebt the presidents for one dollar? Such a small power in the hands of people will force the presidents of every country to act very responsibly towards people. When people accept democratic anarchy, presidents of countries will have to follow the needs of people.

For example, the president of the US who performs bad policy lies to people, or commits criminal aggression on other countries, might get 100,000,000 bad evaluations from the American people. That would cost him 100,000,000 dollars in only one month. The American presidents would no longer dare to wage wars or spend the state money on private interests. If they do not fulfill the interest of the people, they would have to run away from their positions very fast. Then, President Trump would not remain in his position for longer than one month. Only the most skillful and brave individuals would dare lead countries. They will not be authorities anymore, but our servants.

Each and every person will have to respect the interests of people; otherwise, they would sooner or later face the power of the people. This is what will build a bright future of humankind unconditionally. I wrote more about it in the article Democratic Anarchy is the Future of Democracy.

