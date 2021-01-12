Dorsey breaks World Wide Web. Merkel, Macron & Navalny speak out
The Duran: Episode 852
Russian dissident Alexei Navalny blasts Twitter for Trump ban
Russian dissident Alexei Navalny offered a lengthy denunciation of Twitter’s decision to permanently ban President Trump saying that it appeared to be “based on emotions and personal political preferences.” Navalny, a ferocious Kremlin critic, only narrowly survived after he was poisoned in August with the nerve agent Novichok by agents of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
I guess this is the final proof that Trump is being supported by the Russians
Putin and Navalny in cahoots! Who would’ve ever thunk?
Great insights as usual guys. I guess as free speech is guaranteed in the US the only method of shutting Trump down was to use outside agencies, the US has a long history of exactly that. The owners of these companies have been rewarded beyond any imaginable measure and now the bill is being presented. The powers that be in the US have been forced to take these measures, I imagine because they feel they are under some sort of existential threat, either through exposure at home or from the declining position of the US as a world power. I… Read more »