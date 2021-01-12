in Latest, Video

Facebook moves to silence Ron Paul

Ron Paul Blocked From Accessing Facebook Page Over Violating ‘Community Standards’

Former Republican congressman Ron Paul says he’s been blocked by Facebook from managing his account over repeated violations of the social media giant’s “community standards.” “With no explanation other than ‘repeatedly going against our community standards,’ @Facebook has blocked me from managing my page.

Russian dissident Alexei Navalny blasts Twitter for Trump ban

Russian dissident Alexei Navalny offered a lengthy denunciation of Twitter’s decision to permanently ban President Trump saying that it appeared to be “based on emotions and personal political preferences.” Navalny, a ferocious Kremlin critic, only narrowly survived after he was poisoned in August with the nerve agent Novichok by agents of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Well, These New Zuckerberg IMs Won’t Help Facebook’s Privacy Problems

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his company are suddenly facing a big new round of scrutiny and criticism about their cavalier attitude toward user privacy. An early instant messenger exchange Mark had with a college friend won’t help put these concerns to rest.

January 12, 2021
Brokenspine66
January 12, 2021
It called: FASCISM! “So this is how liberty dies…with thunderous applause.” [Padmé Amidala]

January 12, 2021
Brokenspine66
January 12, 2021
“Fascism should more appropriately be called Corporatism because it’s a merger of state and corporate power.” [Benito Mussolini]

penrose
penrose
January 12, 2021

Facebook indeed. I could think of better four-letter words to put in front of book, but I will let you use your own imagination.

