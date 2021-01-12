Meghan and Harry: take away their titles

Submitted by George Callaghan…

Can the gruesome twosome sink any lower? Since Meghan first met Prince Harry he has gone from the clown prince to an SJW. The prince might have continued as puer aeternus.

Not so long ago HRH could put away cannikins of hard liquor before hitting a nightclub. He would assault a journalist for the felony of taking a photo of a public figure in a public place. Were he less privileged then Harry would have been convicted of actual bodily harm. Yet he decries ‘privilege.’ This stripling of the House of Windsor did not add lustre to the dynastic diadem. His thuggery was more than mere rumbustiousness.

The disentitlement of these two egregiously entitled ‘egalitarians’ is long overdue. It requires a sense of the ridiculous for Meghan to drone on about the urgency of achieving equality whilst insisting on styling herself a duchess. Has this woman no self-awareness?

Why on earth would anyone listen to Harry if he were not a prince? He is a scholastically subnormal unemployed ex-soldier. He has not a Stradivarius, an artist, a bard, an entrepreneur nor has he any other claim on public gratitude. Yet he meets with acclamation for his putative descent from Prince Charles. That is dubious!

Remember when Harry was in the spring of life. He was a lovable rogue. Harry emulated his namesake and ancestor Prince Hal. His yare and misspent youth garnered him only the sympathy of the public throughout the Commonwealth. They were willing to forgive the antics of this trouble wild child in spite of his impenitence. The young scamp had extenuating circumstances. He was prideful, wilful, headstrong and manifestly proud of being of the blood royal. It was such a buccaneering spirit that won an empire. As the scion of a noble house such roistering and rambunctiousness was not be expected. He came from a broken home. His parents had a very messy divorce: indeed, the most public and perhaps most sordid of all time. It is hard not to empathise with someone who lost his mother when he was only 12. The lad was not even pilose then!

The atheling might have suffered boarding school syndrome. He also suffered unexampled public humiliation. His father’s dirty talk with his mistress was secretly recorded and publicised. Everyone has their peculiarities. But when Prince Charles’ fantasised about being Camilla Parker-Bowles’ tampon surely his son would want to die of shame.

Prince Harry often betrayed himself as tactless and intellectually subnormal. In Australia during the World Cup he openly supported England against Terra Australis Incognita. Harry did not seem to know that his grandmother’s principal realm is an archipelagic polity and not simply South Britain. Further, she is Queen of Australia too. To favour one realm over another was the height of impudence.

Now it is as though a caducous season has already arrived in Harry’s life. He is judgmental, set in his ways and curmudgeonly. He is cantankerous and forever lashing out. His Royal Highness takes down to the public on sundry occasions.

Meghan poses as though butyraceous substances would not melt in her sinful slavering maw. To make it in acting she sucked up: literally! Her demimondaine existence in Hollywood may have caused her to emit piscatory odours that were not entirely agreeable.

Spang when Harry met Meghan he underwent a complete attitudinal shift. The scales fell from his eyes. His Damascene experience pertained to political affairs.

Now the Duke of Sussex espouses every fashionable liberal left cause known to humanity. He eschews traditions which do not suit him. Verbigerating leftist slogans ill becomes a member of the House of Windsor.

Like his mother before him Harry forewent higher education. The boy is underendowed with grey matter. Small wonder then that he should have fallen under the spell of a mistress manipulator. He was never a sprightly swain.

Harry spent a few years as an army officer. It was fairly laboursome. He donned his stogies and yomped over the strids of Helmand Province. You have to hand it to him. He walked the walk. He did not manage to lam the Taliban but that is not his fault. Judging by his recent behaviour he appears to have left his ginger nuts behind in Afghanistan.

It is grating to hear the duke’s preachments. He vocalises every leftist piety. Being politically incorrect is unforgivable. A man attempting to flirt with a woman is a pervert. Should that be ‘a person identifying as male’ and a person identifying as female? Whites should admit they are abhorrent fiends. Or should that be people racialised as white? There can be no rehabilitation. The slightest misstep is to be held against you for life.

Is this the same Harry who went to a party aged 20 dressed in a Nazi armband? The theme: foreign and colonial would make many queasy today.

Is this the same Harry who exposed his crown jewels to young women in Las Vegas? Such a man is a sex offender. This is the sort of behaviour that has a man cooling his heels in prison for several years. Yet Harry is totally unrepentant about this. He had the nerve to suggest that a man asking a lady on a date is committing sexual harassment. Nothing however petty is forgivable for the Me Too Movement. Yet Harry festinates to condemn anyone who transgresses any of Me Too’s rules in the slightest.

Of late Meghan and Harry extolled their mothers. Both were stony silent on their fathers. They say that charity begins at home! It is not the first time that the couple have been offensive to their families.

If this pair really wish to alleviate suffering then they could do something laboursome to help the impecunious and the homeless. They comment moanfully on pauperism and hardship but never lift a finger to help those in dire need. Showing up at a photo op does not cut it in terms of help.

Despite their asservations of compassion for refugees they do not accommodate any in their huge Santa Barbara home. They could have a houseful of them there if this couple really cared about refugees. What carbon footprint does a house of that size have?

Glib generalities about reducing carbon emissions are not enough from M and H. They ought to lead by example. They could travel by train more. That is too toilsome for them.

They flew by private jet to France. They could have flown on a scheduled flight to reduce carbon emissions. They claimed they did not for security reasons despite Prince William, Princess Anne and other royals flying on public flights. M and H were such cheapskates that they did not pay for their own flight. These freeloaders also stayed for free in someone’s house in the US for months.

MM is very conceited considering she stoited from being a Z list actress. She is a female of vaulting ambition. For someone so self-absorbed and mercenary it takes chutzpah to dub herself a ‘humanitarian’.

The duchess is rather too fond of her own voice. Were she a mere blatherskite then this might not be an insurmountable problem for royal status. The trouble is she will not restrict her jabbering to apolitical matters. She insists on sticking her oar into tendentious matters. She also authorises her confederates to give off the record briefings to various media outlets in a bid to blackguard her in-laws.

The royal family used to say never explain and never apologise. They fought shy of suing for libel. MM has chosen to sue for defamation. This is a high risk strategy. Even if she wins it is beneath her station in life to take legal action. You cannot emerge from a mud fight unsullied. She might have to take the witness stand. Testifying in court could bring out let more sordid particulars about her.

MM is the ultimate media ho. Like her late mother in law she affects to revile the reptiles whilst in fact adoring them. She is an attention addict. She craves maximum publicity. MM wed the prince to become the most talked about woman on earth. Be careful what you wish for! You cannot have it both ways. You cannot beseech the press to follow you and then complain they are harrying you. Make your mind up. MM only wants a curated image to be shown.

M and H are avowed enemies of the free press. Yet they pretend to cherish it. Newspapers have the right to be irreverent and report stories which the subjects find highly disobliging. Printing unflattering photos is also their prerogative.

If M and H want privacy then they should put a sock in it. You cannot switch on the news without seeing the latest ordure from these two self-obsessed whingebags.

Harry once said in an interview that his father advised him ‘do not read the newspapers.’ The boy failed to heed his pater’s sage counsel.

These two have millions and millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money. People on minimum wage have to subsidise the private jet lifestyle of these two. Yet M and H have the temerity to tell penurious Britons to fork over their hard-earned groats to worthy causes. When will these two pharisees put a hand in their own pocket? Do they give till it hurts? Neither has ever been one to hide his or her light under a bushel. Had either one ever done a good deed you can bet your bottom dollar that their PR teams would be shouting it from the rooftops.

With the PC Brigade everything is politicised. Even your alimentation has to be sourced from the right place.

The core principle undergirding the M and H worldview is: do as I say, not as I do. Their rules are for other people to follow. Their flagrant hypocrisy is galling and noisome.

Notice how these two tergiversate. Flying in a private plane is villainous. Then it is entirely permissible because they did it. Then it is forfended once again.

The Duchess of Sussex has Harry wrapped around her little digit. He cachinnates at her mildest witticism. Whillikers! It is not hard to say who wears the pantaloons in that marriage.

A couple is usually known by the male’s name first: Romeo and Juliet; Adam and Eve; Harry and Sally; Will and Kate; Charles and Diana and so forth. That this couple is know by the feminine name first speaks volumes.

It strikes me that Harry is a caitiff when it comes to his spouse. She has betoiled him.

Two generations ago a royal would only wed one who bore at least a nobiliary particule. To wed a thespian would have been considered infra dignitate. Meghan Markle being an inordinately overly opinionated one exacerbates the situation. It is redolent of the last time a British prince fell for a 30 something childless American divorcee with contentious views.

Not so long ago the duchess was dating a Swiss chef in the United States. Then her chum Misha Nonoo told her there was fresh flesh to be had. MM was on a man hunt. She wanted a superrich and world-famous husband. When she heard that Harry was on the market she dropped her boyfriend like a hot potato and hied to London. For her, men are fungibles. So long as the are rich, stupid, famous and malleable then one is much the same as the next.

La Nonoo set her up on a date with Prince Harry at the Town House, London. Appositely enough that is in Soho: the red light district.

MM’s falsity is blatant. She has scarcely seen a gambrel when she met Harry. Then she claimed to be an equestrienne.

Meghan is a Lady MacBeth. She is oleaginous, saponaceous and meretricious. She has entoiled her dim-witted beau. Was this her plot all along? Did she always plan to lead him out of the House of Windsor? Does she intend to divorce him at the propitious moment?

Some have assailed the duchess for racialist reasons. For the avoidance of doubt this article has no truck with negrophobia. The one aspect of Her Royal Highness that shall not be criticised is her ethnicity. Racialism is an unmitigated wickedness in all its manifestations. HRH has been trolled by knuckle dragging bigots. On this issue she deserves sympathy.

People overegg that fact that Meghan is black. She is only black on her mother’s side. African-Americans are on average 13% white. Therefore, Meghan is less than 50% black. She is more white than black. People keep calling this mixed-race person black. They overemphasise her blackness. I shall redress the disequilibrium by calling her white. Meghan is white.

Some loons have suggested that Meghan’s baby is a doll. This crackpot conspiracy theory is hard to sustain now Archie is walking and talking. The fruit of their loins might have been carried by a surrogate. That is why MM’s much vaunted bump kept getting smaller at times. Further, they lied about the date of birth and were cagey about the particulars. Her giving birth at home is hard to believe. At the age of 35 to fall pregnant within two months of matrimony would be a fluke.

The couple would not reveal the identity of the godparents. This is a matter of public interest. What if they had picked a Harvey Weinstein? The public has a right to know. By being royal the couple have kudos, money, security and other acquirements. The price they pay is privacy. Their lives are not their own. Do not accept the deal? Off with you then.

Much guff is talked about MM. People say she is several years older than she claims. It is bruited that some people saying they are her classmates claim that she is well into her 40s. Such unverified statements have no probative value. I lend no credence to such unsubstantiated statements which stretch credulity. Further, some people say she has married thrice not twice and that she terminated several of her babies. I know of no evidentiary basis for such beliefs.

M and H have spurned the royal family like rabid curs. There is mutuality of loathing evidently. In Her Britannic Majesty’s Christmas Day Broadcast she had many bibelots and photos on show. Conspicuously absent was any likeness of M and H.

MM keeps spelling out her utopic vision of a world governed by people of her ilk. But she does not seem to realise that she is not a politician. Being a British royal precludes a role in political life. That is what she signed up for: non-political public service.

The royal family is for everyone in the United Kingdom. That includes those who hold opinions diametrically opposed to M and H. That includes racists, anti-feminists and those of the most antediluvian opinions. Therefore, these two should not be mouthing off their views. After nigh on 70 years of QE2’s reign we have nary a notion of her beliefs. Esto perpetua. A royal family ought to be seen and no heard.

The staid old maids of Middle Britain want a monarchy that is reliable, reassuring, uncontroversial, graceful, resplendent and quiescent. They do not take kindly to being lectured to from a Californian penthouse by the shock troops of wokeness.

People say that Harry is 6th in line to the Throne so he shall never inherit it. I would not be so sure. All it would take it one bomb or indeed a car journey through a Paris Tunnel. That would kill the five higher up the line of succession. Then Harry would wear the Crown. This eventuality must be ruled out. It is imperative that he is disinherited forthwith.

This pair ought to be stripped of their many quartered escutcheon complete with estoile. Please God they shall be forgotten to futurity. As quondam royals they can easily make a mint as they are already doing. They shan’t be betoiled. Selling tart gossip to tacky daytime talk shows will allow them a continuance of their present manner of opulent decadence. That will entertain the bored housewives of Middle America.

The public may soon tire of this self-indulgent moaning couple. There will be new apices of egomania and tawdriness to follow. The popular appetite for the minutiae of M and H’s existence might wane. May their fame be evanescent.

M and H cannot have it all their own way. You cannot be half in and half out of the royal family. As they refused to abide by the rules and incessantly slap Britain in the face they should be expelled from the royal family.

Some have drawn the illation that Meghan planned this long ago. She has her talons in Harry’s flesh.

