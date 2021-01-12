Bongino hits back. Rumble sues Google for allegedly rigging search results
Google Sued By YouTube Rival Over Search Rankings
Video-sharing site Rumble, citing a Wall Street Journal investigation, alleges Google diverted traffic away from it toward YouTube
Google Sued by YouTube Rival Over Search Rankings
Video-sharing site Rumble Inc. accused Google in a lawsuit of abusing the power of its search engine and mobile operating system to boost its YouTube video service over rivals, the latest allegation of anticompetitive conduct against the Alphabet Inc. unit.
Google probably helped rig an election, so rigging searches was just practice I guess.