Donald Trump tells truth about Russia to fake news audience (VIDEO)

Donald Trump just told the whole truth and nothing but the truth about how mainstream media hinder his attempts to deal positively with Russia.

The President of the United States has told the truth about the old elite trying to tie his hands in respect of rapprochement with Russia. In an extraordinary press conference where he lashed out at the mainstream media more vociferously than ever, Trump said that having good relations with Russia would be good for America and good for the world. However, he said that for him

However, he said that for him politically, it would be a bad thing because of media lies about Russia and his administration’s alleged (though totally false) involvement with Russian officials.

This was one of the frankest statements a US President has made about how fake news merchants actually hinder good policy making.

Trump told his audience of ‘journalists’:

“Tomorrow you’ll say: ‘Donald Trump wants to get along with Russia. This is terrible!’ It’s not terrible. It’s good…. I know politically (getting along with Russia) is not very good for me… The greatest thing I could do is shoot that ship that’s 30 miles off shore right out of the water. Everyone in this country is going to say ‘Oh, that’s so great!’ That’s not great… I would love to get along with Russia.”

Trump then went on to characterize what political leaders in Russia must be thinking while watching the chaos unfold in Washington:

“Putin probably assumes that he can’t make a deal with me anymore because politically it’s unpopular for a politician to make a deal”.

He went on to say:

“If Russia and the United States actually got together and got along — and don’t forget, we’re a very powerful nuclear country and so are they… If we have a good relationship with Russia, believe me, that’s a good thing, not a bad thing”.

Typically, a leader of any world power will try to whitewash internal troubles in front of the media and play down any difficulties in executing foreign policy deals. Not Trump, he did the unthinkable, he told the TRUTH!

This is an inconvenient truth indeed, for the Washington establishment. The fact of the matter is that Russia is a superpower, Russia does not threaten America at all, Russia could, however, be an important partner for America if the US got serious about fighting terrorism, settling the war in Donbass and building future trade relations with Russia and her burgeoning Eurasian Economic Union.

Trump will not go down without a fight after all. He stated the facts as plainly as anyone and has done so more plainly than almost anyone in media, including alternative media.