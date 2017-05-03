WATCH: Donald Trump releases ad slamming fake news. CNN refuses to air it

Donald Trump isn't backing down in his attacks on mainstream media.

Political advertisements are par for the course in most elections, but it is rare for a sitting President to put out an ad touting his accomplishments.

But this is exactly what Donald Trump has done to celebrate his first 100 days in office.

The advert is a fairly standard litany of President Trump’s official accomplishments, until he shows images of America’s most famous mainstream media reporters with the words ‘FAKE NEWS’ written across their faces.

The ‘line up’ of fake news offenders includes CNN’s Wolf Blitzer MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, NBC’s Andrea Mitchell, ABC’s George Stephanopoulos and CBS’s Scott Pelley.

The advert was scheduled to run in a paid slot on CNN, but this was refused by CNN who released a Tweet saying,

In response to the Donald J. Trump for President campaign’s accusations of ad censorship: pic.twitter.com/0Rbanpf0dn — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 2, 2017

Now watch the UNCENSORED Trump ad in full