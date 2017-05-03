China blasts Washington and North Korea: ‘stop irritating each other’

China has told both sides of the conflict to stop 'irritating' each other.

China has urged restraint over the situation in North Korea as both sides continue to release provocative statements. China while not happy with North Korea’s mysterious weapons programme, is even more adamant that war must be avoided on the Korean peninsula.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang has said,

“The urgent task is to lower temperatures and resume talks. We again urge all relevant parties to remain calm and exercise restraint, stop irritating each other, work hard to create an atmosphere for contact and dialogue between all sides, and seek a return to the correct path of dialogue and negotiation as soon as possible”.

China’s practical approach to North Korea is world’s apart from the ‘surprise’ tactics employed by Donald Trump. Trump recently said of the situation,

“It is a chess game. I just don’t want people to know what my thinking is”.

Although America appears to be climbing down from its increasingly hawkish position on North Korea, Donald Trump seems to be barking up the wrong tree when it comes to ‘surprising’ North Korea. This approach has infuriated China and has grossly destabilised the region.

This is the time for cool heads, not ‘surprise’ threats.