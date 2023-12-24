Discrediting the US legal system to remove Trump

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Those people that would look at the headlines and not vote for Trump, are those that wouldn’t vote for Trump in the first place. So I don’t believe it will make any difference in the vote. In fact, it appears to have backfired, as Trump support has grown as a result.
The big problem with the US is that people can do this and not have to worry about the consequences, as they will never be held accountable.