Blinken and Borrell struggle to accept defeat

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Simplicius The Thinker just did an article explaining the military significance of Ukraine, and why the US and NATO wanted Ukraine so badly. With Russia in control of Ukraine, it basically has Europe under its thumb, and there is no way Europe or the US can threaten the Russian homeland.