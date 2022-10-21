The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Despite Kherson Defeat US Presses for More Ukraine Offensives, Considers $50Bn Aid Package; US/EU Act to Silence Critics
News Topic 649
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.