U.S. Government Tries to Make the U.N. an Agency of the U.S. Government

Eric Zuesse

The U.S. Government has long dominated the U.N., but is now seeking to politicize the U.N. itself, so as to turn it into a more openly hostile body against both Iran and Russia — lands that the U.S. Government now especially targets for ultimate take-over. Here is how it’s being done:

On Friday, October 21st, Russia’s RT News headlined “Russia warns it may ‘reassess’ ties with UN body”, and reported that:

Russia has accused the West of trying to draw attention away from its involvement in the military conflict in Ukraine by attempting to launch a probe into alleged drone transfers from Iran.

Moscow’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, said on Wednesday that Russia may have to “reassess [its] cooperation” with the United Nations Secretariat if it decides to take part in such investigations.

His warning came in response to accusations that Iran has been supplying Moscow with UAVs in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which implements the 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Polyansky insisted that the controversy around the UAVs had nothing to do with the nuclear deal and stressed that the UN Secretariat did not even have the authority to investigate anything related to UNSC Resolution 2231.

The United Nations Secretariat is the office of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, and that’s the person who, according to Article 97 of the U.N. Charter, “shall be appointed by the General Assembly, upon the recommendation of the Security Council. He shall be the chief administrative officer of the Organization.” He is NOT any sort of CEO, or other “Executive,” but simply an “administrator,” who serves the two-level executive body of the Organization, which consists of the Security Council, and the General Assembly. So: Russia, which is one of the five permanent members of the 15-member Security Council, isn’t threatening to abandon the U.N., but only to become hostile toward its administrator, if the Secretary-General will decide to back the U.S. Government’s accusation, that for Iran to sell or otherwise supply Russia with Iran’s state-of-the-art military drones would be in violation of Iran’s sovereign rights to do, according to UNSCR # 2231 — that that U.N. Resolution won’t allow it.

UNSCR # 2231, on 20 July 2015, is the Iran nuclear deal (the only good thing that U.S. President Barack Obama did), between, on the one hand, the U.S. Government, and, on the other hand, Iran, saying that if Iran would comply with the deal’s nuclear-inspections requirements upon Iran (which Iran did comply with), then, there will be: “7.9. The removal of designations and/or sanctions as described in Section 4.8.1, ceasing the application of secondary sanctions for transactions with individuals and entities set out in Attachment 3 to this Annex; and unblocking of property and interests in property within U.S. jurisdiction for individuals and entities set out in Attachment 3 to this Annex.” In other words: “The E3/EU+3 (China, France, Germany, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States, with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy) and the Islamic Republic of Iran, welcome this historic Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which will ensure that Iran’s nuclear programme will be exclusively peaceful. … The JCPOA will produce the comprehensive lifting of all UN Security Council sanctions as well as multilateral and national sanctions related to Iran’s nuclear programme, including steps on access in areas of trade, technology, finance, and energy.”

The U.S. Government had unilaterally quit that deal — all alone, the U.S. ended it — when Donald Trump became America’s President, and Joe Biden thereafter continued Trump’s rabidly anti-Iran policy, of restoring the anti-Iran sanctions, by demanding added concessions from Iran in order for the U.S. to withdraw its promptly restored anti-Iran sanctions and the murderous secondary sanctions that have impoverished the Iranian public (by blocking Iran’s trade with other nations) and that forced America’s vassal nations (‘allies’) to comply with America’s anti-Iran sanctions — and, of course, Iran (as any nation would have done) refused to make any more concessions than it already had made when it signed that nuclear agreement in 2015.

The deal that Iran had signed onto did NOT include ANYTHING non-nuclear, such as to prohibit Iran from selling to Russia its drones. If the Secretary-General of the U.N. complies with the U.S. demand, and backs the U.S. Government’s statement that Iran is prohibited, under 2231, to sell drones to Russia (or to sell anything to any nation), then, Russia, obviously, will view the Secretary-General as hostile, and the U.N. will then become even more unjust and dysfunctional than it already is.

The U.N. already is amazingly dysfunctional, even in its basic operations. For example: https://www.un.org/en/model-united-nations/un-structure is their web-page describing the U.N.’s structure, and a button is there for “Security Council” which leads one to https://www.un.org/mun/content/security-council, which brings one to “The requested page “/mun/content/security-council” could not be found.” The Security Council page actually hasn’t had that URL (that web-address) ever since at least 2 May 2020 (if ever); but no one at the U.N. has cared; so, it keeps frustrating outsiders and researchers, just like so much on the U.N.’s website does — and that sort of thing goes on for year after year, incredibly incompetent and uncaring, more blatantly incompetent than just about any national Government is. And, for a more particular example: on 18 December 2019, the New York Times headlined “U.N. Peacekeepers in Haiti Said to Have Fathered Hundreds of Children: Women and girls were left behind to face poverty, social stigma and single motherhood in the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country,” and reported that, “‘Girls as young as 11 were sexually abused and impregnated’ by peacekeepers, who were stationed in Haiti from 2004 to 2017, and some of the women were later ‘left in misery’ to raise their children alone, according to the study by two academic researchers.” On 12 October 2022, a 38-minute video “Haiti’s Crisis w/Dan Cohen”, by that great investigative reporter, Cohen, documented that Haiti’s ongoing misery is locked-in by the U.S. and its agencies (such as the IMF), and by U.S.-allied European imperialistic countries, all of which exploit Haitians and leave the incompetent and under-funded U.N. to deal with the results and to take the blame. The outcome is a country so miserable so that even the Haitian leaders whom the U.S. Government places there, often end up being assassinated by new leaders that the U.S. Government hires to replace them, so that even Haiti’s elite, who impose the U.S. Government’s will, live in constant fear for their very lives.

Russia’s Government might now face a decision it doesn’t want to make: whether to deal with the U.N.’s Secretariat as being just another international agency against Russia that’s controlled from Washington DC.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse's new book, AMERICA'S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler's Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world's wealth by control of not only their 'news' media but the social 'sciences' — duping the public.

