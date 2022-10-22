The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Yandex video search
Израильский телеканал INN запилил шикарнейший мультик про украину 🇺🇦 ✊ “То, что поддерживает европа, должно оставаться в европе”. Наверное, телеканал уже на миротворце всей редакцией, и возможно…
The Israeli TV channel INN filmed a chic cartoon about Ukraine “What Europe supports should remain in Europe.” Probably, the channel is already on the “peacemaker” (“peacemaker” – is an Ukrainian kill list site) with the entire editorial…
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.