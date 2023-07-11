Democrats Shaping Up To Dump Biden

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In the two and a half years since he became President, Joe Biden has been doing his best to destroy the United States along with progressive lunatics in the Democratic Party and globalists with big money.

As Gary Allen wrote in None Dare Call It Conspiracy half a century and more ago: “If we were dealing with mere incompetence, our leaders should occasionally make a mistake in our favor.”

Do they?

Was opening the southern border and allowing in millions of impoverished aliens including hardened criminals and terrorists a mistake in America’s favour? Is the trashing of New York and other great cities one? What about the appointment of a freak as the nation’s chief medical officer, a man who endorses the surgical mutilation of sexually confused children, many of whom have been so confused by activist teachers and perverts? What about the sabotaging of the oil industry, the proxy war with Russia, the kowtowing to China? These are all self-inflicted injuries.

While the people standing behind Biden relish this destruction, they realise he has become such a liability that even if they can rig the next general election as effectively as they did the last one, they may still lose.

Biden’s mistakes, gaffs and outright corruption have been sedulously ignored by the mainstream media. Until now.

It remains to be seen what straw broke the camel’s back, but it was probably not his Cavalier attitude towards the daughter of Lunden Roberts.

It’s 7 grandkids, Mr. President wrote Maureen Dowd in the New York Times on July 8, a title that has since appeared in other newspapers.

Biden’s treatment of his seventh grandchild is callous and out of character…quoth the Irish Times of Dublin two days later. Callous? Yes. Out of character? Hardly.

Since then we have seen that incident of the cocaine dime bag found at the White House – which prompted Karine Jean-Pierre to lie about the Bidens not being there on Friday, and now Biden apparently spilling military secrets to the media.

A few months ago the domestic journalist Peter Doocy and overseas correspondent Simon Ateba were the only members of the White House press corps to ask inconvenient questions. Now, others are beginning to do so, and there are plenty of unanswered questions for them to throw at the hapless Karine, like what was Hunter really paid for, and why does the Biden family own so many shell companies?

Biden will not still be President by the end of the year and may be out sooner than that. The only question is not will he go but how will he go?

The most obvious route to go down would be health, not mental health but physical. Perhaps he will suffer a stroke or a mild heart attack. If not the White House doctor then Rachel Levine will happily go along with that.

A Republican outfit is mailing out DUMP JOE BIDEN bumper stickers. It won’t be long before Democrats start buying them, but not Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who is now backing him. With friends like her, Biden doesn’t need any more enemies.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report