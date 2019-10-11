Democrats cornered as President Trump blows up their inquiry

President Trump has got the Democrats right where he always wanted them to be: cornered. While the Democrats are trying to cry foul over this, it does appear that they know they are caught and they cannot get out of their position without either a humiliation or an utter defeat.

They did this to themselves, as their globalist, secular humanist radical base is trying at any cost to remove the Irritant-in-Chief from office, even to the recent point of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “announcing” an impeachment inquiry which has, to date, still not been sanctioned and authorized by a vote in the House of Representatives.

On Tuesday, the White House sent the four leaders of the involved House subcommittees a letter which can be read here. It is truly a must-read, but we will take some extracts from it to try to offer a short, comprehensive take about what is going on.

First, a reminder. The Democrats’ case against the President is based on “information” which has not shown itself to be based in fact. They are pushing the narrative that President engaged in “quid pro quo” activity with Ukraine’s president, repeatedly trying to push President Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and Hunter Biden’s dealings for President Trump’s campaign’s political gain.

The whole impeachment push that received a spoken affirmation by House Speaker Pelosi, but with no vote in the House, stems from this supposition.

It does not matter that not only did President Trump release the transcript of his phone call with Mr. Zelensky, a transcript recorded in the same manner as all other such phone calls are transcribed. This document is totally open to the public. If you have not read it and want to see it, go here.

It also does not matter that in a live news conference, when asked, President Zelensky clearly and emphatically dismissed the notion that Mr. Trump was “pressing him” on the call. Says he, “I was not pushed.” Simple.

Either the media is banking on the relative ignorance of the American people, who they think will never read the transcript, or the media is trying to create the story that Mr. Zelensky lied, or that the White House transcribers lied. The appearance of a “second whistleblower” in the news cycle on Monday this week seemed to be designed to add credibility to the first whistleblower (now understood to be Democrat and activist.)

This is an extreme version of “the facts do not matter; only what I want to believe.” There has not been any real evidence to suggest that this call was anything but what it was.

While admittedly any dirt gleaned on Joe Biden and Hunter Biden could be used in the political campaign, at the same time it is true that it should be used. After all, if we have someone in a leadership position in the USA who is sold out to foreign interests, how is that good for America?

Mr. Biden has shown himself to be such a person, not only with Ukraine but more importantly with China. Even the liberal media noted on Face the Nation that while the Biden’s behavior (as far as we know) was not illegal, it is distasteful to many Americans, who feel cheated that their leadership sells their own country out to another nation’s interest for the sake of money.

Finally, the notion that President Trump cannot solicit help from foreign powers for his presidential campaign is something one can only hold up to others who have done the same thing. One Hillary Clinton comes to mind, for she solicited help from Ukraine and Britain in creating the discredited but oft-used “Steele Dossier” that had fake “dirt” on Mr. Trump. Or, US Representative Adam Schiff, who was pranked by two Russian prank callers (probably about the fullest extent of interference in American elections by that power) but who believed and acted on their tips that there were “pictures of naked Trump…” and that Russian President Vladimir Putin knew about them.

Now we have set before our readers the general parameters of the saga as it exists right now. The text of the President’s letter was clear as a bell in calling not only the above factors out, but also the significant Constitutional factors that allow the White House to ignore the Compleat Fake Impeachment Drama and treat it exactly for what it is – a dedicated attack by the elite who are losing their grip on the power switches in the US government.

These issues are addressed right at the beginning of the letter (emphasis added):

I [Pat A. Cipollone, Counsel to the President] write on behalf of President Donald J. Trump in response to your numerous, legally unsupported demands made as part of what you have labeled-contrary to the Constitution of the United States and all past bipartisan precedent-as an “impeachment inquiry.” As you know, you have designed and implemented your inquiry in a maimer that violates fundamental fairness and constitutionally mandated due process. For example, you have denied the President the right to cross-examine witnesses, to call witnesses, to receive transcripts of testimony, to have access to evidence, to have counsel present, and many other basic rights guaranteed to all Americans. You have conducted your proceedings in secret. You have violated civil liberties and the separation of powers by threatening Executive Branch officials, claiming that you will seek to punish those who exercise fundamental constitutional rights and prerogatives. All of this violates the Constitution, the rule of law, and every past precedent. Never before in our history has the House of Representatives – under the control of either political party – taken the American people down the dangerous path you seem determined to pursue. Put simply, you seek to overturn the results of the 2016 election and deprive the American people of the President they have freely chosen.

It does not get any more blunt that this, so the letter opens really strong. The document then goes on explicity explaining how ever claim made in this introduction is absolutely true, and in very clear simple language that it does not take a lawyer to understand. Another example:

[from page 4] To comply with the Constitution’s demands, appropriate procedures would include – at a minimum – the right to see all evidence, to present evidence, to call witnesses, to have counsel present at all hearings, to cross-examine all witnesses, to make objections relating to the examination of witnesses or the admissibility of testimony and evidence, and to respond to evidence and testimony. Likewise, the Committees must provide for the disclosure of all evidence favorable to the President and all evidence bearing on the credibility of witnesses called to testify in the inquiry. The Committees’ current procedures provide none of these basic constitutional rights.

All the body of the letter leads to a brilliantly stated conclusion, showing how this situation is so blatantly wrong that the President not only refuses, but cannot participate in this inquiry such as it is:

Given that your inquiry lacks any legitimate constitutional foundation, any pretense of fairness, or even the most elementary due process protections, the Executive Branch carmot be expected to participate in it. Because participating in this inquiry under the current unconstitutional posture would inflict lasting institutional harm on the Executive Branch and lastingdamagetotheseparationofpowers,youhaveleftthePresidentnochoice. Consistent with the duties of the President of the United States, and in particular his obligation to preserve the rights of future occupants of his office, President Trump cannot permit his Administration to participate in this partisan inquiry under these circumstances… For the foregoing reasons, the President cannot allow your constitutionally illegitimate proceedings to distract him and those in the Executive Branch from their work on behalf of the American people. The President has a country to lead. The American people elected him to do this job, and he remains focused on fulfilling his promises to the American people…

The effect of this is basically a challenge to Nancy Pelosi, to get the House to actually try an impeachment vote (again). While almost all the media networks are saying that there are “probably” enough votes to get it truly started, Mrs. Pelosi has not, to date, called for such a vote. Why? She certainly could, and if her party had the votes to support such an inquiry, it could certaly go ahead. In fact, President Trump wants her to do this!

The President is baiting the Democrats. Come and try to get me. You will fail. This is the message, and it appears that they know it, hence there is no vote, nor has there been for the two weeks or so since the “scandalous phone call” became public knowledge.

It appears overall that President Trump has taken the kid gloves off (assuming he ever had them on.) He has pulled US troops away from the Kurds. Let it be Russia’s problem, and Turkey’s and everyone who is there. Not us. We were never supposed to be there, and we are leaving now, because it is stupid to remain there. Another “in your face message” to the globalist elite. We can expect such boldness to amplify, even the snark as the President tweeted the other day about his wisdom:

As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!). They must, with Europe and others, watch over… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

This looks to be the best political fireworks show in many decades. And thankfully, it appears to be pointed along the right paths.

Bring it on.

