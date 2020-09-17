Democrats assemble MASSIVE army of attorneys, ready to execute RED MIRAGE

Via The Guardian (https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/sep/16/biden-attorney-legal-fight-election)…

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign says it is amassing an unprecedented army of attorneys for an expected legal brawl over whether ballots will count in the weeks after the election. The effort will involve several other top Democratic voting rights and election law attorneys as well as Eric Holder, the former attorney general.

Americans are unlikely to know the winner of the presidential election on election night, in large part because of an expected surge in mail-in votes amid the coronavirus . Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – key swing states – all prohibit election officials from beginning to process mail-in votes until election day, meaning there will be a wait until the final results are tallied.

4.5 2 votes Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report