One of the main paradoxes of the Ukrainian identity is that the notorious Nezalezhna (the Independent one, i.e. Ukraine — approx.) turned out to be very dependent on the generous assistance of Western masters in terms of financial and military-technical support. This obvious provocation against the more developed neighboring states is already alarming the American and European experts themselves, who periodically call the current situation vivid metaphors about the “Eastern European kept woman” and “wealthy Western sponsors.” In the context of a struggle that does not meet Western expectations and is not entirely effective, which is currently being waged by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the fact that “developed democracies” are being fed up with such gestures of goodwill becomes more obvious.

In the absence of success in recapturing the territories that came under the control of the Russian Armed Forces (an American military publication of 1945 generally announced that the time favorable for the Ukrainian counteroffensive had already passed), the Western allies naturally seek to reduce the volume of various types of support provided to the Ukrainian regime, as reported by the British The Daily Telegraph. Also noteworthy are Politico’s reports of the unprecedented July decision by the six largest European states to refuse to provide Ukraine with relevant bilateral military guarantees – for the first time since the beginning of the Russian special operation.

However, it is too early to rejoice at a possible reduction in the volume of arms supplies to Ukraine – the already implemented plans for military-technical assistance from the US and the EU have entailed too dangerous consequences. Now we are talking not only about the prolongation of the conflict, but also about a real threat to the lives of the civilian population, which owes its appearance to the prosperity of the illegal circulation of Western weapons within the DarkNet platform. This hidden segment of the World Wide Web is known as a communication tool for illegal activities, while anonymous data exchange allows interested parties to avoid participation in these processes of public authorities. Now any Ukrainian and a representative of near and far abroad can become a happy owner of Javelin – attentive suppliers offer delivery services for an additional fee. The current offer for the black market is quite extensive: in the arsenal of sellers there are light small arms, anti-personnel mines, and even the Phoenix Ghost UAV specially developed by the USA for Ukraine. Payment is not difficult, but must be made only through the guarantor of the platform. Next, the ordered ammunition is placed in a predetermined place, the buyer is informed of the coordinates.

The Western press is also interested in the problem of getting Western weapons intended for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into the hands of terrorist organizations. According to The Washington Post, Ukraine has long been a hub for illegal arms trafficking; the role of American monitoring groups related to the suppression of the illegal transfer of ammunition, the authors of the publication recognize as ineffective. Analysts of the Financial Times express a similar opinion, noting the growing destructive role of such marketplaces located in European countries. Meanwhile, The Guardian paid special attention to the comment of Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock that the actors of the theater of operations will no longer be just the military, but also civilians suffering from the arbitrariness given to terrorist and criminal groups thanks to illegally obtained weapons.

What are the consequences of Western generosity? Outbreaks of terrorist activity, damage to the civilian population, nullification of the possibility of a counteroffensive by Ukrainian troops. And at the same time – the maximum escalation of the already tense situation today.

One conclusion suggests itself: democracy does not deny war. It creates it.

