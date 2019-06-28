Dem Primary, Sick People

Authored by Serban V.C. Enache via Hereticus Economicus:

On the subject of Health Care… None of these despicable democrats say that Insurance Companies DON’T produce a product or a service that treats illnesses or injuries. Insurance Companies DO NOT create wealth, they are wealth EXTRACTIVE.

These grotesque democrats are stressing how important health care is, but they don’t talk about mental health, they don’t talk about cancer, they don’t talk about viruses, they don’t talk about prosthetics – but the one thing they do talk about and talk about religiously is the “reproductive right and freedom” of women to kill fetuses irrespective of context. It’s not just about pregnancies as a result of rape, or if the pregnancy threatens the mother’s life, or if the fetus has life-threatening mutations [cases that Medicare For All should indeed cover], if you’ve been a dumb, careless, slut, the State is going to pay for the consequences of your hedonistic lifestyle, including late term abortion. What these sick liberals and sick progressives want is for the State to subsidize the consequences of hedonism, which is infanticide, in effect sponsoring the growth of the aforementioned phenomenons; and their wet dream is for the State to subsidize it at 100 percent.

The liberals and the progressives and the hypocritical pro-lifers before you’re born & anti-lifers once you’re out of the womb are demented to the extreme, and sadly, there is no cure in sight…