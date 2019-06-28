Dem Primary, Sick People
- These grotesque democrats are stressing how important health care is, but they don’t talk about mental health, they don’t talk about cancer, they don’t talk about viruses, they don’t talk about prosthetics.
Authored by Serban V.C. Enache via Hereticus Economicus:
On the subject of Health Care… None of these despicable democrats say that Insurance Companies DON’T produce a product or a service that treats illnesses or injuries. Insurance Companies DO NOT create wealth, they are wealth EXTRACTIVE.
These grotesque democrats are stressing how important health care is, but they don’t talk about mental health, they don’t talk about cancer, they don’t talk about viruses, they don’t talk about prosthetics – but the one thing they do talk about and talk about religiously is the “reproductive right and freedom” of women to kill fetuses irrespective of context. It’s not just about pregnancies as a result of rape, or if the pregnancy threatens the mother’s life, or if the fetus has life-threatening mutations [cases that Medicare For All should indeed cover], if you’ve been a dumb, careless, slut, the State is going to pay for the consequences of your hedonistic lifestyle, including late term abortion. What these sick liberals and sick progressives want is for the State to subsidize the consequences of hedonism, which is infanticide, in effect sponsoring the growth of the aforementioned phenomenons; and their wet dream is for the State to subsidize it at 100 percent.
The liberals and the progressives and the hypocritical pro-lifers before you’re born & anti-lifers once you’re out of the womb are demented to the extreme, and sadly, there is no cure in sight…
“if you’ve been a dumb, careless, slut, the State is going to pay for the consequences of your hedonistic lifestyle, including late term abortion. What these sick liberals and sick progressives want is for the State to subsidize the consequences of hedonism, which is infanticide, in effect sponsoring the growth of the aforementioned phenomenons; and their wet dream is for the State to subsidize it at 100 percent.” Some neo-christian ideologue trying to force his views upon society?….Next we may expect the inquisition? Guess the author is a male misogynist describing women enjoying sex as ‘sluts’. Where does the Duran… Read more »
The author isn’t against abortion, he is against the State subsidizing abortions irrespective of context. It’s one thing to tolerate abortions, it’s one thing to subsidize abortion in certain cases [cases which the author mentioned], it’s another to subsidize it as part of a degenerative lifestyle. Sex takes two, yes – so both involved should seek the help of their friends and family to pay for an abortion, instead of having the State pay for it.
Re-read the article, snowflake, cuz you obviously missed the point and got triggered because the word “slut” was used. Many things in this world are enjoyable, drugs and alcohol are enjoyable too, but they have consequences. You want the state to subsidize booze and tobacco too? How about the state paying a dividend to individuals for having as much sex as possible? How about having the state subsidize 100% people’s sex changes willy nilly? Inquisition you say? I’ve never heard an inquisitor call out pro-lifers on their hypocrisy. Go vote for Killary so you can drop some more of those… Read more »
Enache writes that Medicare For All should cover the cost of abortion if the pregnancy is a result of rape, if it threatens the woman’s life, or if the baby carriers life-threatening malformations. And where did you get that he’s opposed to contraception?
Personally, I don’t want my taxes being used to pay for people’s carelessness, both men and women. We had enough with Hollande cracking down on free speech.
Go enjoy the pleasures of sex AND the repercussions of it on YOUR OWN dime.
The next time you ejaculate into your gf’s vagina, either because the condom broke, or because you were too drunk to put one on, or because she forgot to take the pill, raise the money for the abortion from your friends and family, and don’t expect the state to bail you out just because you like having sex. Okay, honey?
Go ahead, rip the band-aid off and tell us how you feel! haha OUCH!
Well, on the plus side (according to ALL these democrats) they care about children from other countries, because they know what it is to be a Christian.
Some of the benefits of Medicare For All: Doctor/patient time doubled as doctor/insurance company time is eliminated. The doctor must discuss the diagnosis and options regarding drugs, treatments, and costs with the patient rather than an insurance company. Doubling the time doctors have available for patients increases capacity and service without increasing real costs. Total nominal cost is about 10% of GDP which is less than being spent today, so even when catastrophic costs are added the numbers are not financially disruptive and can easily be modified. Eliminates medical costs from businesses, removing price distortions and medical legacy costs. Eliminates… Read more »
People will call me crazy, I know but I’ve never witnessed anything like the debacle of the “Democrat Party” debates and know of no such tomfoolery in this country’s history. Usually, political debate follows a serious discussion of policy, diplomacy, and constructive administration lacking the loaded, propagandistic questions so prevalent during last night’s socialist fiasco. I’m sorry but I can’t imagine that people in public service can actually be this stupid. I seems to me that the air of ridiculousness was a staged event and that everyone was following a script. Anatoliy Golitsyn and James J. Angleton warned us that,… Read more »
If the social conservatives would have adopted a saner stance on economic policy, the decadent liberals wouldn’t be so prevalent as they are today. Also, the cultural revolution was financed heavily by the Deep State and Western oligarchs. The no-borders Left & no-borders Right have worked in tandem for more than a century to destroy nation states.
Read this long-ass article.
